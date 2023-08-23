Greenwashing turbocharged

Shell and BP are among 12 oil firms who have been accused of greenwashing over the amount of renewable and low-carbon energy they produce.

Research commissioned by Greenpeace analysed the annual reports of the British fossil fuel giants for 2022, alongside 10 other European companies.

The report compared the amount of renewable electricity generated by the companies (wind, solar, geothermal and hydro) with the amount of energy they provide through their own oil and gas production.

Vague

Shell and BP generated just 0.02 per cent and 0.17 per cent of energy from renewable sources in 2022 respectively, the analysis claimed.

Meanwhile, the companies’ investment in green energy was a fraction of that in fossil fuels over the year, it found.

For BP, 97 per cent went towards fossil fuels while the company reduced investments in renewable products compared to 2021, while 91 per cent of Shell’s investment went towards fossil fuels, it said.

Greenpeace accused the oil majors of greenwashing, saying the firms featured offshore wind and solar energy extensively in their annual reports and marketing.

The group’s research said BP was an example of firms that had “endless repetitions of the same vague sustainability goals” in their reporting.

Fraction

By way of example, it added that the BP has been advertising its renewables ambitions for years but its reports from 2022 do not give a number for the amount of wind and solar power they have generated in the year.

BP also counts its investments in convenience stores at petrol stations as “low carbon” and uses an even broader approach for its transition growth capital expenditure, the research added.

For Shell, the analysis found the firm’s reporting showed a “clear misrepresentation” of numbers on its “renewable capacity” for the 2022 financial year, reporting it as 6.4 gigawatts.

However, a footnote said this includes plants that are still under construction or committed for sale and Shell’s actual 2.2 gigawatts capacity at the end of 2022 was published elsewhere in its reporting.

Shell also counts anything that produces even a fraction less emissions than conventional oil or gas as “low carbon”, the research added.

Crime

It comes as both oil majors have faced criticism this year for rowing back on their green targets.

Kuba Gogolewski, finance campaigner at Greenpeace central and eastern Europe, said: “As the world endures unprecedented heatwaves, deadly floods and escalating storms, big oil clings to its destructive business model and continues to fuel the climate crisis.

“Their already inadequate decarbonisation plans are an empty shell; instead of providing desperately-needed clean energy, they feed us greenwashing garbage.

“Big oil’s unwillingness to implement real change is a crime against the climate and future generations.”