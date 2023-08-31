African civil society 'needs power and autonomy'

Partnerships between global conservation organisations and their African-led counterparts are critical to conservation success - but continue to face challenges over power relations, transparency, and aligning interests, research from Maliasili published today has found.

African civil society organisations’ (CSO) efforts to slow the loss of nature and tackle climate change are key to planetary conservation success because they are rooted in local contexts, and are part of communities who have conserved lands across the continent for generations.

Global climate and nature protection targets, including the 30x30 goal to protect 30 per cent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030, increasingly recognise the need to place Indigenous Peoples and local communities at the heart of decision-making and implementation.

But to continue achieving conservation impact, relationships must be strengthened between community groups and the international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) they turn to for funding, technical support, and networking, says the new 42-page study, Rooting for Change: Strengthening Local to Global Partnerships in African Conservation.

A core challenge remains shifting power and decision-making towards local authority and leadership. Almost all of the dozens of African conservationists who spoke to the report’s authors said relationships with international organisations were “very important” to their work and should continue, but must be reformed to make them more effective, equitable partnerships.

Resson Kantai Duff (pictured), portfolio funding director at Maliasili, said: “Ultimately, the way that these partnerships are approached, structured, and maintained, needs to be collectively reimagined.

"There is a real opportunity here for international organisations to build trust by recognising local capacity, bringing visibility to groups doing important work with local communities, and allowing organisations closest to the problem to set the agenda.

"The intention of our report is to document African conservation leaders’ experiences with these partnerships, and harness their views and recommendations for maximising the positive potential of such partnerships."

She added: "We focus on their perspectives and voices because we recognise that given existing power asymmetries it can sometimes be harder for them to be heard in global discussions, and their views are critical to any evolution of partnerships in positive ways.”

The study was launched today at the Business of Conservation Conference in Kigali. It features interviews and survey responses with more than 60 staff at dozens of African local and grassroots organizations working in marine, wildlife, landscape, and forest conservation, and Indigenous land rights, in 18 countries.