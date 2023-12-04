Extreme weather, extreme prices

Climate change and energy add the total cost of 10 weekly shops onto food bills as floods and drought hit food production, according to new report. Compared to 2021, British households are likely to pay an extra £605 for food in 2022 and 2023 due to climate change impacts and historically high oil, gas and fertiliser prices.

In total since the end of 2021, around £17 billion has been added to the nation’s food bill by these two factors alone, as Bank of England governor warns of ongoing climate risks for food price inflation. In 2021, the average monthly food bill was £270, meaning excess climate and energy costs have added 10 weekly shops worth of food bills to the average household budget over the last two years, equivalent to over an extra month a year of food shopping.

Food price inflation remains at 10%, with prices still near record highs as recent storms hit UK potato and vegetable harvests in the run up to Christmas. As energy prices have come down in 2023, climate costs have gone up compared to last year – climate change now accounts for a third of all food price inflation.

El Niño

El Niño on top of climate change in 2024 could lead to more severe climate impacts and further increases in food prices, say experts. The average UK food bill has gone up by around £605 over the last two years, as climate and energy costs continue to hit shoppers in their pocket, according to new research for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The report Climate, Fossil Fuels and UK Food Prices: 2023, was carried out by researchers from the universities of Bournemouth, Exeter and Sheffield who have recently advised the Government on the domestic and international drivers of food inflation in the UK.

They looked at fossil fuel price rises and the rise in global temperatures relative to a 1950-80 baseline, to calculate the impact on food prices. Professor Wyn Morgan, one of the report authors said, "It is clear from the evidence that climate change is an increasingly prominent feature amongst the drivers of food price inflation.

"In 2022, energy costs dominated the headlines and these fed through to a high headline rate of inflation for food. And yet, as energy costs have fallen back, climate change has emerged as a bigger driver of inflation for food over the last two years.

"Assuming average food price inflation of 15% for 2023, our results would suggest that climate change alone will account for a third of price increases this year. Given we expect climate impacts to get worse, it is likely that climate change will continue to fuel a cost of living crisis for the foreseeable future. With an El Niño event now confirmed, 2024 may have even worse in store for hard pressed shoppers."

Heatwaves

Climate costs have increased since last year, rising from £171 in 2022 to £192 in 2023, more than offsetting the effects of falling energy prices this year. These increased climate impacts mean that climate change has now added more than energy to food bills since the beginning of 2022, with £361 of price increases attributable to climate change, and £244 to oil and gas costs.