Gates of hell

Bill Gates has been interviewed on different occasions in the last couple of months making bold statements about planting trees and, more recently at COP28, how a temperature rise of 3ºC is not too bad.

Professor Kevin Anderson from the Tyndall Centre at University of Manchester and also at the University of Uppsala, reflects on Bill Gates and people like him, asking why they get so much media coverage considering the accuracy of what they say.

Anderson said: "I have absolutely no interest in Bill Gates on climate change. I don't know why people focus on what he has to say," adding: "I'm not interested in what he has to say in climate change, or what [Arnold] Schwarzenegger has to say on climate change, nor [Elon] Musk. Any more than someone who works in my local butcher shop, or someone who works behind [the bar] in the pub in my local village. I don't know why we are privileging these people."

Watch the interview, below.

This Author

Nick Breeze is an author and filmmaker. His book, COPOUT - How governments have failed the people on climate is available to pre-order from Amazon and all bookshops.