Hydrogen, and then again

The residents of the town of Redcar heaved a collective sigh of relief as the government U-turned on its plan to turn the town into a ‘hydrogen village’. Can we blame them?

Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, made bold claims about the amount of money and jobs that would be created through the uptake of hydrogen. Even if we leave the truth of those claims aside, using hydrogen to heat our homes remains a pipe dream. Here’s why.

Creating hydrogen is itself an energy intensive process. In order to create pure hydrogen, electricity has to be passed through water in the process of hydrolysis. This itself takes vast amounts of energy.

That’s why it would make more sense to use this electrical energy to heat our homes directly. In fact, one study points to the fact that using hydrogen produced with electricity from renewable energy sources, (otherwise known as green hydrogen) to heat the whole UK housing stock would require up to six times more offshore wind capacity than heat pumps.

In other words, it would take one-sixth of the energy to get the UK through the winter with heat pumps instead of hydrogen. Clearly, the laws of thermodynamics were never on Claire Coutinho’s side. Luckily, there are electrified alternatives.

For example, heat pumps are almost magical appliances that produce around three units of heat for every unit of electricity you put into them - whereas hydrogen would give you far less than one unit of heat for each unit of energy. In fact, the overall process to produce, transport, and burn hydrogen for heating is less than 50 per cent efficient.

So, we know hydrogen is much less efficient than using electricity for heating. We then have to ask the question as to whether hydrogen would even be any greener than using natural gas. In reality, hydrogen can only be ‘green’ when the electricity used in the electrolysis process is generated from renewables. In theory, this could create an entirely sustainable cycle.

However, Green hydrogen only accounts for 0.1 per cent of hydrogen produced globally today, and the lack of a green hydrogen supply was cited by the government as the main reason for abandoning the Redcar experiment.

Indeed, the UK has its own unique set of challenges. Firstly, hydrogen would have to rely on an already creaking, underfunded gas grid. Making the gas grid ‘hydrogen ready’ would therefore require a huge investment; it would take approximately £177 billion to convert to a hydrogen-ready economy.