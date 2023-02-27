Ecological and economic crises in Bristol

Bristol’s eco-revolution was born out of struggle. Many of its grassroots organisations sprouted during Britain’s 1970s recession, with echoes of the past being felt today.

Some of the most powerful moments of our times were seeded by small movements. In the same way, our existence is sustained by some of the smallest creatures on the planet, such as bees and ants, or the microbiological life of healthy soil.

The slogan ‘Think locally, act globally’ comes to mind when considering ways of responding to our current ecological, economic and cultural crises.

I want to take you back to 1970s Britain – not that I was around then, but we can look towards those who were. In much the same way as we are now, the UK was deep within an energy crisis.

Rampant poverty, unemployment and homelessness were driven by fuel scarcity and rising prices that hit the most vulnerable first. Bristol was run down, choked with cars, and buildings were caked in black soot, many pulled down through disuse.

Fast-forward 50 years to today, and the UK plunges into a recession driven by soaring energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The resemblance to the 1973 oil crisis, which was triggered as a result of Saudi Arabia’s weaponising of its oil supply during the Arab–Israeli conflict, is uncanny. The similarities can be felt through economic uncertainty, public expenditure cuts, and high rates of unemployment.

E.F. Schumacher’s book Small is Beautiful was published in the same year as the 1973 oil crisis – and turned the capitalistic ‘bigger is better’ philosophy on its head.

Schumacher argued that the modern economy was unsustainable, natural resources aren’t infinite, and we need local economies rather than globalised ones. Schumacher’s ideas gained traction in Bristol, a city in which his ‘small is beautiful’ theory lives on through The Schumacher Institute.

Crisis is often a catalyst for action, and so it was that the 1970s saw the flowering of Bristol’s social justice and environment movements.

A growing squatting scene was a radical reclamation of a broken housing sector – perhaps one not too dissimilar to what we are experiencing today, except that squatters’ rights have since been decimated. Squatting was an opportunity for communities to form, ideas to be shared, and communal living to become a new normalised lived experience.

Bristol Friends of the Earth and Avon Friends of the Earth began campaigning in 1971, seeding new ideas and new projects and setting fertile ground for further projects to form. Urban regeneration was born from struggle and propagated by ideas for a radical transformation.