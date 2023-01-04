Navigating nature loss through fiction

A group of young men climb a mountain in Wales to club a lake monster to death. The monster is called the afanc: part otter, part dog, part seal.

Each man is hoping to gain acclaim, and a kiss from a beautiful maiden, for being the first to cleave its spine, but the beast proves hard to kill.

They club it in shifts for half a day. Snow begins to fall. Most of his friends grow tired and leave, but Aled, the protagonist, cannot drag himself away. He cannot stop the rhythm of his club on the monster’s body.

This article first appeared in the latest issue of Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

Bulldozers

By the end of the day he has become an unthinking machine, far beyond pain or tiredness, driven only by the mindless impulse to beat the monster into mush. He no longer knows why he is doing it. I don’t know why either.

I wrote this short story, To the Bone, precisely because I didn’t know why. I didn’t know why St George had to lance the dragon.

I didn’t know, and I still don’t know, why it is that our culture has to keep clubbing everything to death, pounding away with its bulldozers, drills, fracking rigs, deep-sea oil wells, pipelines, poisons and SUVs.

All I know is that the assault is relentless and unending. I could have written about these things directly – I could have written the facts – but I didn’t know where to begin. A story about a brutalised monster made more sense to me.

Catharsis

A journalist takes a seat at a table lined with empty bowls and spoons. At the head of the table, a giant egg-timer quietly spills its sand.

The other diners – the faces of whom are strangely amorphous and hard to make out – take it in turns to intone the names of animals, plants, languages, cultures and antediluvian megafauna that have become extinct, whether recently or long, long ago.

At the end of this ritual they drink a soup that is viscous, greasy, foul-smelling, but ultimately tasteless. There is no sadness or joy to the process, no catharsis or release. They don’t know why they are doing it. Again, neither do I.

According to the UN Environment Programme, between 150 and 200 species are driven extinct – are killed – every day.

What sense can you possibly make of that? The numbers are meaningless. By writing that story, Loss Soup, I suppose I was inventing a ritual that might make sense of such dizzying loss, a holding vessel to contain the numb disbelief I felt.

The monotony of the intonations was more relatable than grief, and certainly easier on the soul. But beyond that, my reasons for writing the story were mysterious to me, as mutable and tricky to grasp as those faces around the table.