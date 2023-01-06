Birds bounce back on restored farmland

A more strategic approach to wildlife-friendly farming schemes is required to recover England’s farmland bird populations, according to a new study led by the RSPB.

A new paper published this week in the Journal of Applied Ecology monitored how farmland bird populations responded to different levels of agri-environment schemes in arable - pastoral and mixed farming landscapes.

The UK government has recently introduced a legally binding target to halt species abundance declines in England by 2030, with similar timebound EU targets currently under discussion.

Interventions

With many of our previously common farmland birds such as Starlings and Skylarks in steep decline, there is a pressing need to rapidly implement effective conservation interventions across the farmed landscape, including through the new Environmental Land Management Schemes currently being developed and piloted in England.

This ten-year study measured changes in the abundance of farmland birds on land managed under bird-focused lower- and higher-tier agri-environment schemes, as well as land no bird-friendly farming initiatives.

Under the higher-tier scheme, an average of 11 per cent of the farm was devoted to bird-friendly measures, whereas four per cent was managed under the lower-tier schemes.

The authors specifically studied bird-friendly measures that provide seed-rich habitat for winter foraging, insect-rich habitat for feeding chicks, and nesting habitat for ground nesting species such as Lapwing. Higher-tier farms also received bespoke one-to-one management advice prior to the start of their agreements.

Significant

The results showed that when approximately 10 per cent of a farm was devoted to bird-friendly farming practices under the higher-tier scheme, this benefitted over half of the farmland bird species in two of the three study regions.

Although lower-tier provision generally failed to increase bird numbers, it helped to sustain populations of some species, which continued to decline in the absence of agri-environment support elsewhere.

The second part of the study asked what proportion of the farmed landscape would need to be placed into higher-tier agreements to recover farmland birds by 10% over ten years.

The answer was similar in the two regions – 26 per cent in the pastoral West Midlands and 31 per cent in arable East Anglia.

However, by targeting higher-tier agreements to farms that already hold higher numbers of priority farmland birds, this requirement drops to 17 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, which represents a significant cost saving.

This is the first study to shed light on the amount of nature friendly farming that might be required to recover farmland birds at a landscape scale.

Critical