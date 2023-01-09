Fuelling biodiversity collapse

The fossil fuel industry is destroying ecosystems and the animals and plants that live within them in multiple lands across the world. Campaigners and indigenous peoples whose lands are threatened told their stories at COP15 biodiversity talks in Montreal.

In the Amazon and Congo basins, an area six times the size of the UK is threatened by expanding oil and gas extraction, with tens of millions of people from indigenous and local communities at risk.

Mapping and analysis in a report published at COP15 revealed that more than 135 million hectares of undisturbed tropical forest is already in production or under exploration by the oil and gas industries. More than 20 per cent of the total population in these regions now live in blocks of land designated for production and exploration by the fossil fuel industry.

Mangroves

Alicia Guzman, director of the Amazon program at campaign organisation Stand.earth, explained that two thirds of oil and gas exports from the Amazon rainforest go to the US. More than half the oil produced in the Amazon is exported to California, she added.

She said at a press conference at COP15: “The Amazon has reached its tipping point, meaning that it cannot regenerate itself. There are many drivers to deforestation in the Amazon - we can talk about leather in Brazil, but in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, we're talking about oil. It’s legal because it’s driven by governments in oil and gas concessions.”

“Ecuador is the tiniest country in South America - we have less than two per cent of the Amazon and yet 52 per cent is an oil block - half of the Amazon in Ecuador,” she said. “In fact, we have the highest density of oil blocks in all of the Amazon - 89 per cent of all the Amazonian oil comes from my country.”

Harrison Nnoko, executive president at AJESH Cameroon, said he had visited affected sites in the Congo rainforest, and carried out independent monitoring.

“The situation for biodiversity is disastrous. Oil and gas expansion is deteriorating our primary forests, they are leaching carbon, the mangroves are also leaching carbon, they are degrading by the day, and are heavily polluted," he said.

This affected not just animals and plants, but also human health in an area where people lack access to medical care.

Tar sands

In Canada extraction of oil from tar sands in Northern Alberta has expanded to such an extent that the tailings ponds – bodies of sand and fluids holding the toxic waste from the extraction process – can be seen from space. The tailings store extremely toxic chemicals, including high concentrations of dangerous naphthenic acids.

Since the first oil sands project in 1967, the increase in the number and size of tailings has been momentous. As of 2020, there are 30 active tailings ponds across nine oil sands projects covering over 300 km2 of the boreal forest.