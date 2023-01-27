‘It’s fossil capital, stupid!’

Capitalism is a system that involves a never-ending search for profit. The search for profit is what drives fossil-fuel companies onward.

Fossil-fuel companies are primarily responsible for the extraction and burning of coal, oil and gas - with consumer demand a secondary consideration.

The extraction and burning of coal, oil and gas is mainly responsible for adding large quantities of carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere.

Fossil

Industrial farming is also responsible for adding large quantities of methane - mainly from burping ruminants, and nitrous oxide - mainly from artificial fertilisers.

Carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are greenhouse gases, meaning that increasing their concentration in the atmosphere results in higher global temperatures.

Higher global temperatures result in climate change, which can cause serious harm to all living systems - most recently documented in Bill McGuire’s Hothouse Earth.

This is what we know about how climate breakdown happens. Indeed, it's all we need to know. And yet despite all that is known business continues largely as usual. This is despite the increasing global concern about the effects of climate change.

And despite the Lofoten Declaration in 2017 calling on fossil fuel producers to end fossil fuel development and manage the decline of existing infrastructure, as required by the Paris Agreement (Muttitt et al, 2016; Scott, 2018).

Discouraged

Although fossil fuel production needs to decrease by six per cent a year, fossil fuel companies are planning an increase of two per cent a year from 2020 to 2030, doubling the production consistent with the 1.5 degree limit (Production Gap Report, 2020). The production gap continues to increase rather than decrease (Production Gap Report, 2021).

No large oil company has committed to cut oil and gas output before 2030 (Carbon Tracker Initiative, 2020), and capital expenditure on energy by fossil-fuel companies remains at 99.2 per cent of the total, with only 0.8 per cent on renewable energy and carbon capture and storage (IEA, 2020).

Currently, national oil companies alone plan to invest $400 billion in oil and gas projects by 2030, which will result in overspending the global carbon budget and taking the world over the 2 degrees warming limit (Manley and Heller, 2021). China has set a target of net zero by 2060 but its five-year plan from 2021 envisages continued expansion of so-called ‘clean coal’ (Normile, 2021).