Go wild for nature

As citizens we should make it our collective resolution to connect with the natural world around us in 2023. This has become even more clear to me in the wake of the major COP15 biodiversity conference last month in Montreal, Canada.

However, unlike in Scotland, the Baltic States and large areas of Scandinavia, the ‘freedom to roam’ remains highly restricted in England. A total of 92 per cent of the English countryside remains off-limits to the public.

Indeed, the most recent protests following the court case that overturned the right to wild camp in Dartmoor illustrate just how much public appetite there is for increased access to the countryside.

Cognitive

Ultimately, if we want to learn to protect our natural habitat, we must first appreciate it. 2023 must be the year that the ‘freedom to roam’ is extended to English and Welsh nature lovers too.

A major study has, unsurprisingly, found that spending time in nature can be a huge boost to our physical and natural health. That’s why we could see ‘green therapy’, or ‘eco therapy’, being prescribed by the NHS.

However, the UK is hardly a trailblazer. The practice of ‘forest bathing,’ or ‘Shinrin-yoku’, has been a common practice since the 1980s, in order to counter the mental health problems associated with the culture of overwork.

Studies have found find that more exposure to nature is instrumental in both reducing stress and restoring attention. When the average person in the UK spends an eye-watering 75 per cent of their waking hours looking at a screen, the natural world can provide necessary balance to the onslaught of technological stimulation found in the modern world.

In fact, researchers from the University of Chicago found that green views near children’s homes promoted self-control behaviours, and adults in public housing found near green spaces exhibited better memory, cognitive flexibility and mental control.

Extinction

A more recent meta analysis, spanning 301 different studies from 62 countries, found a further 227 ways in which time in nature can boost our mood and well-being. In short, time in nature is the balm our modern minds desperately need.