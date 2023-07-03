'Deadly' marine plastic hotspots revealed

Scientists have revealed areas of the ocean where some of the world’s most threatened seabirds face the highest risk from potentially deadly plastics.

The 26-year study assessed the movements of 7,137 individual birds from 77 species of petrel, including Critically Endangered species such as the Balearic shearwater. Petrels are an understudied but vulnerable group of marine birds that play a key role in oceanic food webs.

The breadth of their distribution across the whole ocean makes them important ‘sentinel species’ - an early warning of broad threats to species and ecosystems when assessing the risks of plastic pollution within the marine environment.

Boundaries

The research team - led by BirdLife International in partnership with Fauna and Flora, the British Antarctic Survey, University of Cambridge and the 5 Gyres Institute - found that the areas of the highest plastic exposure risk are in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, the north-east Pacific, north-west Pacific, South Atlantic and the south-west Indian oceans.

Although the team admits that data was limited for some regions such as including coastal east and south-east Asia, the Mediterranean and Black Seas together account for more than half of plastic exposure risk.

The scientists overlaid global positioning data taken from tracking devices attached to the birds onto maps of marine plastic distribution to identify the locations where birds are most likely to come into contact with plastics while foraging or migrating.

It is the first time that tracking data for so many species have been overlapped with plastics distribution maps on a global scale. The results showcase the extent to which the impact of plastic pollution on marine species transcends national boundaries, highlighting the need for international cooperation to tackle plastic pollution.

Plasticosis

Catrin Norris, programme officer for marine plastics at Fauna and Flora, said: “Once plastic enters the ocean, it is immediately out of our control, and – just like petrels and other marine species – it will pass freely from one country’s exclusive economic zone to another.

"Plastic floating in one country’s territorial waters may have entered the ocean many thousands of miles away. Considering that a quarter of all plastic that marine birds are exposed to is found in international waters, it is clear that this problem belongs not to any one country, but to all. We need international collaboration to develop effective plastic policies that truly put an end to plastic pollution.”

Seabirds often mistake small plastic fragments floating on the surface of the water for food, or ingest plastic that has already been eaten by their prey. Ingesting small fragments can lead to poisoning, internal injuries, and starvation for seabirds.