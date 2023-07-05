Protecting the 'heart of the earth' from ecocide

Through the powerful firsthand accounts of five indigenous leaders spanning four generations, Amazônia: The Heart of Mother Earth paints a picture of the ongoing struggle to safeguard these vital lands.

Dates and details for the Autumn film tour are yet to be confirmed. It will be screened in Edinburgh, London, Paris, Brussels, Monaco. Dates will be available here, when finalised.

Among the notable figures featured in the film are chief Raoni Metuktire of the Kayapo people, president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Sydney Possuelo, the former president of the National Indian Foundation.

Their stories, along with others, serve as a rallying cry for global support in demarcating and preserving indigenous territories in Brazil and urging the establishment of an international law to criminalise ecocide.

Ecocide

Brazil is currently considing a law against ecocide, which the Brazilian political party Partido Socialismo e Liberdade (PSOL) submitted to congress on 5 June.

The proposed law seeks to criminalise “performing illegal or wanton acts with the knowledge that they generate a substantial probability of serious and widespread or long-term damage to the environment", reflecting the international definition of ecocide.

The proposal is supported by a collaboration of PSOL, Ecoe Brasil, Observatório do Clima, Stop Ecocide International, International Rivers, Climate Counsel and many others.

At present, ecocide is officially a crime in 10 countries, including France (Article 231-3), Ecuador (Article 98) and, both Russia (Article 358) and Ukraine (Article 441), and is being actively discussed in another 27 countries, according to Ecocide International.

Priority

When Jair Bolsonaro took office as president of Brazil in 2019, he sent a clear message was that the region was 'open for business,' leading to a 92 percent surge in deforestation in the first eight months of his leadership, according to data from the country's INPE satellite service.

Founder of French NGO Planete Amazone, Gert-Peter Bruch said: “In four years, Jair Bolsonaro destroyed or weakened several decades of international efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and indigenous territories. Returning to power, president Lula has made the protection of both a policy priority.