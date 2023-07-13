Ancient woodland threatened by quarry

Campaigners fear for the future of rare wildlife if proposals to extend a quarry on ancient woodland move forward.

The proposed extension of Hermitage Quarry, located west of Maidstone, could see at least 50 hectares of the ancient Oaken Wood lost. The site is likely home to a number of protected species, including rare bats, birds such as nightjar, insects including the green tiger beetle, and dormice, according to the Woodland Trust.

The quarry is one of the last two remaining Kentish Ragstone quarries owned by aggregates company Gallagher, and has the capacity to produce more than two million tonnes of aggregates per annum.

Kent County Council (KCC) has launched a consultation on whether the quarry extension should be taken forward in its Mineral Sites Plan. The consultation will run until 25 July.

Appalling

In response, the Woodland Trust has launched a campaign to stop what it claims would be one of the biggest losses of ancient woodland to development in England of the 21st century.

Trust campaign lead Jack Taylor said the proposal was “appalling”. “We’re staggered,” he said.

“Not only could it result in the loss of more than 50 hectares of ancient woodland, any remaining ancient woodland would be severely impacted – with huge effects on local wildlife and the destruction of a vital carbon store.

“This proposal could destroy an area of ancient woodland bigger than the losses suffered from HS2 and the Lower Thames Crossing schemes combined.

“We’re in the grip of a climate crisis and facing widespread biodiversity loss, so it’s imperative that we oppose the destruction of such a significant amount of irreplaceable ancient woodland.”

Undisturbed

Ancient woods are increasingly rare in the UK, covering just 2.5% of land. Their soils, and the complex ecosystems within them, cannot be re-grown or replaced.

Yet according to Kent County Council, Oaken Wood is classified as a ‘Plantation on an Ancient Woodland Site (PAWS)’ which consists of ‘non-native tree species’, in this case a sweet chestnut coppice, according to a document that recorded a public meeting that took place on 7 July.

Taylor explained that although the site had been replanted, PAWS were “crucial" in retaining ancient woodland features, such as undisturbed soil, ground flora and fungi.

“Oaken Wood includes indicator species such as bluebell, guelder-rose, tutsan and enchanter’s nightshade,” he added.

"PAWS are ancient woods and must be treated as such. To suggest otherwise is entirely out of step with government definitions and guidance.”

HS2