Public 'embrace Just Stop Oil'

Spent a couple of mornings with Just Stop Oil at different locations. It was the usual fury from delivery drivers and commuters with all those highly original 'get a job!' chants.

But one thing that was different his time was the applause and shouts of encouragement they were getting from other motorists, passersby and cyclists.

Could this have something to do with the fact that the planet is now burning before our very eyes?

This Author

Guy Smallman is a freelance photographer who has spent the last three decades documenting social and environmental movements.