Oil and gas workers set to strike

A still from the film Offshore which has been released with the support of the Platform campaign organisation.

Industry and government are using oil and gas workers as a ‘political football’, campaigners say.

Oil and gas has long been bad for jobs, for energy security and for the climate.

A total of 1,650 North Sea oil and gas workers will walk out today, Thursday 1 June 2023, as part of the sector’s biggest industrial action over profiteering, pay and conditions.

Rosemary Harris will be introducing a showing of the Offshore documentary about energy workers at the Cinema Climatic film showing at the Paintworks in Bristol on Saturday, 17 June 2023. Buy your ticket now

The walkout will hit multibillion oil and gas operators including Apache, BP, Harbour Energy, Enquest, Repsol, Shell, TAQA and Ithaca, which part-owns the controversial Rosebank oil field. It follows previous rounds of strike action in April and May.

Secure

Data released on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics shows that North Sea oil and gas companies have just seen their highest annual profit margins in more than a decade. 

Rosemary Harris, Just Transition Campaigner at Platform, said: “Oil companies are treating workers like a political football, talking about protecting jobs when it suits them and laying people off when it doesn’t.

“Oil and gas has long been bad for jobs, for energy security and for the climate. Workers do not need meaningless platitudes about jobs from industry and government, they need their demands for a just transition to be taken seriously. 

“Labour’s pledge to block new oil and gas developments lays the foundations for protecting jobs, communities and the climate. 

"We can’t allow oil companies only interested in their profit margins to stand in the way of creating secure, sustainable green jobs, affordable energy and a liveable planet.”

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. Rosemary Harris will be introducing a showing of the Offshore documentary about energy workers at the Cinema Climatic film showing at the Paintworks in Bristol on Saturday, 17 June 2023. 

