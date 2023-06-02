Workers unite for a just transition

Offshore will be screened alongside The Oil Machine on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Paintworks in Bristol. Get your Cinema Climatic tickets now.

Offshore unveils the profound impact of industrial decline on communities while emphasising the paramount importance of workers' rights in the transition towards renewable energy.

This is done through the lens of oil and gas workers toiling under challenging conditions to sustain the machinery of oil production.

The masterful use of vintage shots and a cropped lens creates a nostalgic ambiance, evoking a sense of tranquility before the impending storm - a romanticised vision of a world blissfully unaware of the devastating consequences of fossil fuel consumption on societies.

Interconnectedness

Against this backdrop, an oil worker with a brisk Glaswegian accent recites The Storm Cone by Rudyard Kipling. "This is the midnight - let no star delude us, Dawn is very far. This is the tempest long foretold- Slow to make head, but sure to hold. Stand by! The lull ‘twixt blast and blast. Signals the storm is near, not past."

The documentary serves as a powerful reminder that rethinking our energy systems requires a complete reevaluation of the workforce behind them.

The film expertly weaves together the narratives of industry workers across generations, seamlessly portraying the interconnectedness of their experiences.

One particularly compelling story features an oil worker who embarked on his seafaring career at the age of 19. He shares the tale of his grandfather, a fisherman in a once thriving industry that ultimately collapsed.

This narrative draws striking parallels to his own offshore experiences and highlights the heavy reliance of the Aberdeen community on the oil industry.

Non-compliance

The documentary effectively captures the imminent threat faced by current oil and gas workers in the face of the transition towards renewable energy.

It illustrates the urgent need to organise and plan for their future within the energy industry - emphasising that mobilsation often occurs only in the wake of a disaster.

One of the most poignant moments in the film is the tragic story of Piper Alpha, a forgotten chapter in the oil industry's history that claimed the lives of 165 workers and also spured the unionisation of the workforce.

As one oil worker aptly expresses, "Piper encapsulated everything that was wrong with the industry, you had an oppressed cowed workforce who were frightened to challenge."

Beyond the challenges posed by poor working conditions, the documentary exposes the deep divisions within the offshore workforce. Despite being one of the most vulnerable industries in the county, the workers are described as "voiceless". And non-compliance often results in exclusion from future work opportunities.