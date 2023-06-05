'Sport as connecting, not competing'

A record-breaking cyclist will embark on a 3,000-mile challenge on a handmade bamboo bike around the circumference of the UK to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Kate Strong, 44, holds three cycling world records and a triathlon championship, but hopes her 90-day challenge has a focus on “connection”.

Ms Strong, who works part-time as head of impact for Climategames and is a performance and impact coach, will set off from Westminster on June 5, cycling to Norwich for her first official stop before travelling to places including Edinburgh, John O’Groats, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Inspired

She then plans to cycle along the coast of Wales, through Cardiff and Bristol, before reaching Land’s End in Cornwall, and will then head back to London to complete the feat on September 2.

“It’s been three years in the making,” Ms Strong, who is based in London, told the PA news agency.

“I’ve never cycled more than five days in a row, so I’ve got 90 days in a row.

“Apart from the physical wear and tear, just mentally I’m unsure how I’ll feel, and that’s why I’ve opened the route up for people to come and join me.”

Ms Strong was inspired to complete the challenge because she said the climate crisis needs to be dealt with in an “immediate” way.

Fabric

“I’m not a scientist, and this is just my opinion, but we need immediate action, we need urgent action,” she said.

“And we’ve got the micro level of the individual, which is important, but the biggest change is from the Government.

“We need massive action, but on an individual level, and then pass it on to the Government and the macro to make sure the framework that we work within supports the bigger picture as well.”

Ms Strong aims to complete the challenge on a handmade bike built partly out of bamboo from a kit bought from a company called the Bamboo Bicycle Club.

She originally filed the bamboo and connected the pieces with hemp fabric dipped in resin to hold the frame in place.

Project

“It was unrideable,” she said, laughing. “There’s no way it could have managed 3,000 miles.”

Her bike will now be bound with pre-set steel to help keep the parts together. “It’s only the frame that is made of bamboo,” she said.

“Everything else is normal bike components and my seat is my old seat from when I used to race triathlon.”

As part of the ride, she plans to visit around 40 innovative climate projects across the country.

One project in Cardiff involves a charity called Keep Wales Tidy, where she will address a youth climate panel in July.

Triathlon

“I’m really looking forward to hearing what the youth have to say, what they think is important, and what they would like me, as an older woman, to do,” she said.

“I think I’m doing the right thing, but they might have other opinions, and also to hear what’s important to them and how we can help contribute to their future.”