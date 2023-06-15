Finding the change we're looking for

We know how much needs to be done. Our relationship with carbon and nature is the bedrock of our world, but it is a relationship of abuse, addled with addiction to extraction and lecherous endless growth.

There are answers, ways of connecting which centre the heart, but for decades we’ve seen a pattern of behaviour; one of denial, of cheap words and loath action.

Yaz Ashmawi will be speaking at the SMALL IS THE FUTURE event taking place on Saturday, 17 June 2023. Speakers include Dr Ann Pettifor, Gareth Dale and Yasmin Dahnoun. A few remaining tickets at £3 for the online event are still available.

The work we need to do is just beyond our fingertips, yet we lack the will to reach. The markets won’t move themselves, nor the bankers and executives behind them. This relationship requires intervention. The potential is there, we need to find a way to activate it.

Radical

So this is the question we’re interested in: how do we achieve change? In Extinction Rebellion’s strategy team, we asked ourselves: how is the landscape different compared to 2019? Where do we sit within this new ecology of movements?

A powerful and gifted radical flank flourishes on one side of us, while an alliance of NGOs uniting behind a citizens’ assembly — the People’s Plan for Nature — emerges on the other.

Two essential pieces of XR’s identity: nonviolent direct action and deliberative democracy, on opposite ends of the spectrum of environmental activism, both connected to us.

We went back to the research that underpinned our core theory of change: a model of society built up of pillars which can defect to break free of the institutional norm, to express support for activist causes and join in a united call.

We recognised our place in the mix as the part which sparks sustained mass protest – with the power to trigger dormant support.

Challenges

So in April this year, XR brought together an alliance of over 200 organisations to the largest assembly of people for the sake of nature in Westminster’s history.