'Maladministration and a terrible precedent'

The lack of enforcement by the local council and the Welsh Government preventing ongoing coaling activity at a Welsh mine is "arguably unlawful", according to legal experts.

Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd failed in its bid to extend planning permission for the Ffos-y-Fran mine on 25 April. Councillors at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council (CBC) voted unanimously to block the application, which they deemed to be in breach of Welsh government planning policy banning new or extended coal mining unless in exceptional circumstances.

The local authority also had significant concerns over the mining company’s lack of funds for the long-promised restoration of the site, which it feared would instead be left as a hole in the ground.

Extract

However, Merthyr South Wales Ltd has not stopped mining activity, neither since its original planning permission for the site expired in September, nor once its planning application was refused. Drone footage and photography obtained by local residents clearly shows ongoing mining at the site.

But the council refused to consider enforcement against the company before the planning application was decided. One month after that, it served an enforcement notice on Merthyr South Wales, with a deadline for the company to end coaling by 22 July 2023.

However, the company could appeal, meaning that enforcement will be put on hold till the outcome is decided, which could take around 12 months.

Campaign group Coal Action Network (CAN) has asked the Welsh Government to step in, but it has said that responsibility for investigating breaches of planning control lies with the council in the first instance.

CAN has now obtained a legal opinion from barristers James Maurici KC and Toby Fisher. This states that the council and Welsh ministers have enabled the company to extract coal, without permission or penalty, for more than 18 months.

Enforcement

This has effectively allowed Merthyr South Wales to extract 168,862 tonnes of coal without permission between 1 October to 31 March 2023.

If mining continues at the same rate, the company may remove around half a million tonnes of coal by the time enforcement takes effect, resulting in total emissions of around two million tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent of the emissions of 155,000 people in Wales over the same period, the barristers said.

Both the council and the Welsh Government have the powers to issue a “stop” notice, which would mean that mining would have to cease immediately.

The weaker enforcement notice served by the council means it is effectively treating the breach of planning rules in the same way it would treat construction of an unauthorised building, the barristers argue.