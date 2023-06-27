Building Ukrainian cities back better

The fight to take back control of Ukraine from Russian invaders continues to gain international and domestic attention.

At the same time, and in the background, groups of passionate architects and town planners are busy masterminding the delivery of a sustainable reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine’s infrastructure and heritage.

Despite the war, reconstruction in Ukraine has started. Within a damaged environment, the rebuilding of infrastructure and housing is being planned and developed.

Ukrainian cities aim at building back better, undertaking a total re-evaluation of all spatial elements and devising an environmentally sustainable reconstruction that goes far beyond merely meeting pre-conflict, Soviet-era, standards.

London conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine

A key moment to mobilise international support and funds for this gigantic project is took place last week at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

This event presents a unique opportunity for representatives from governments, public and private sector, international organisations and potential funding partners, alongside other key stakeholders, to help drive Ukraine’s sustainable reconstruction.

The country’s recovery must be firmly rooted in sustainable development principles, mirroring the European Green Deal, and prioritising clean energy to create a safer, more resilient country.

International collaboration to rebuild entire cities

Renowned international architects, such as Britain’s Norman Foster, are already collaborating with Ukrainian experts to devise reconstruction master plans to rejuvenate war damaged cities.

The Yakusha architect studio is working with international consultants, including architect Guy Perry, who has a track record in undertaking international urban development and renovation projects, to breathe new life into Chernihiv, a city close to the Belarus border.

It is also one of the country’s oldest cities with a historical significance stretching back over 1,300 years. Like other parts of the country it experienced a month-long blockade, sustained aerial bombing, brutally damaging its cultural heritage, residential areas and general infrastructure.

With its rich heritage, the city is often called the younger brother of Kyiv, but often overlooked in favour of its older sibling. For this reason a decision was made to breathe new life into it.

A unique concept to rebuild Chernihiv

In April 2022, as soon as the Russian troops retreated, the recovery project stakeholders began the redevelopment process based on a bottom up approach, covering all aspects of city life, crucially engaging with the local population to devise a blueprint which integrated cutting edge sustainability principles.

We brought in experts in architecture and urban planning, representatives of local authorities, all working together to create a unique concept.

We started by asking ourselves who we are, what we want and how do we get there. The outcome was a detailed, strategic plan defining both short and longer term recovery goals, with the help of over 60 volunteers.

Grass roots participation and shared ownership by the local community has been a key driver to the success of what has become the Chernihiv City Development Concept.

Views were assessed in an attempt to create a modern city built with the needs of people in mind, their DNA embedded at its core and their identity reflected in every aspect of the action plan.

It was important to not only design an architectural code with the highest sustainability principles but also one focussed on decentralising the concept of city life, prioritising soft mobility and transport, safeguarding out rich, natural heritage, a safe and healthy cityscape and cultural and educational centres fit for purpose.

Prosperity and economic recovery are hallmarks of the city’s recovery. This new identity, rebrand and cultural rebirth, including digitisation and tourism elements, are now gathering pace.

This is being achieved in collaboration with UNESCO who are considering Chernihiv’s candidacy for world heritage status.

The city has shown itself to be resilient and unbowed in the face of bombardment and brutality and while the scars of conflict are still very much evident there is a determination to spark a reconstruction that not only sees a new city rise like a phoenix from the ashes but provides a template, and source of inspiration, for other parts of this damaged, but not broken, country.

There is a long road to recovery ahead of us and the London conference can accelerate its pace. When the war finally ends Ukrainians will rebuild their lives in a safer and proud country where they have created a legacy that is fit for the future.

This Author

Victoria Yakusha is the founder of the Ukrainian architectural studio Yakusha and initiator of the concept for the redevelopment of the city of Chernihiv.