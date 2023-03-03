Hypocrisy and climate dishonesty

Climate delayers demand perfection of activists or seize the opportunity to cry hypocrisy. But until the structural challenges of the climate emergency are addressed, it is impossible for individuals to be entirely consistent.

Over recent years, it has become ever harder for the opponents of climate action to maintain a position of outright denial.

Some do, but in a context where, as Mark Lynas articulated, it’s likely that there is a consensus of over 99 per cent that human caused climate change is happening, many have switched to the politics of delay.

Brazen

At this point, climate delay is a familiar approach for the opponents of action. For ‘delayers’, making significant changes would just be ‘too costly’.

An argument that is easily countered with facts about the devastating environmental, social and economic cost of climate breakdown. But the politics of denial and delay have never relied upon rationality or reasonableness. It is the ultimate in short-termism.

With a backdrop of scientific consensus, ever present climate activism and regular reminders of the peril that humanity faces from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), there is a tactic that the delayers, deniers and opponents of action love to use – the hypocrisy charge.

For those that want to use it, crowing about hypocrisy is an easy ‘go to’ argument. It’s the ‘how can you possibly be taken seriously in climate as you fly?!’ argument. Or it’s Piers Morgan savaging George Monbiot’s position on the need to reduce meat consumption because he’s been seen wearing leather shoes and a leather watch strap.

It’s a simple tactic. It demands perfection of those demanding and fighting for change. It also conveniently individualises a fundamentally structural set of problems. It circumvents the arguments being made and rather insists that the individual making them shouldn’t be trusted or listened too as they are a brazen hypocrite.

Scrutiny

But here’s the thing – we all live and operate in an imperfect world. The nature of our economic and social systems mean that it is almost impossible not to engage in some activities that are high carbon.

A small number of people decide to live off grid and as close to the earth as possible, which is great but if you want to affect change and push for genuine structural solutions, you have to be more actively a part of mainstream society.

Everyone who argues for leaving fossil fuels in the ground or reducing meat consumption - or for that matter any number of other essential facets of tackling the climate emergency - will be contradictory at some point. But the fact that someone flies twice a year doesn’t take away from the veracity of their arguments.