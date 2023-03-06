An abuse of power workers

Workers braving sea storms and harsh conditions for 12 hours a day, every day of the week to maintain wind farms in the UK are in some cases being paid less than £5 an hour, according to a new report from Platform and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Just five oil and gas firms made almost $200billion profit globally in 2022, yet 73 per cent of oil and gas companies in Britain invested nothing in renewable energy production while the UK Government levied less than a tenth of the tax take of the Norwegian Government for a barrel of oil.

At the same time, the Tories have waived immigration pay rules for the offshore wind sector for the past five years, resulting in crew members on the SSE Renewables run Beatrice wind farm off the Scottish coast being paid less than £5 per hour.

Strikes

Mark, a rigging supervisor who has worked offshore for twenty years, described the impact of declining pay and the need for a government-backed jobs guarantee.

He said: “When I was working on the River Tyne, I spoke to a guy who had worked in the oil and gas industry for 40 years. He asked me where I got my survival suit, because he wanted one for the winter.

"Not to go out anywhere or for work, but to sit inside at home. He couldn’t afford his gas and electric over the winter. To have someone who has worked their whole lives in the industry asking me a question like that, I felt like crying.”

These shocking revelations come in a new report and policy plan for decarbonisation and public ownership published by Platform and Friends of the Earth Scotland which "puts workers front and centre."

The Our Power: offshore workers’ demands for a just energy transition plan has been published following a winter of unprecedented strikes and struggles for fair conditions at work, affordable energy and stronger public services.

Protections

Our Power gathers together demands, costed proposals and case studies that show how offshore oil and gas workers can lead a just energy transition, and why they must. The demands were developed after two years of workshops and research with people who work in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Julie, who works as a Heli Admin in Aberdeen, described why she supports public ownership of energy: “Public ownership would mean decent contracts, permanent work and that workers would be treated with respect.

"It’s less of a danger to our working environment than having someone who is cowed, stressed or worried about their livelihoods. If you look at places like Norway, the attitude of the Norwegians is so different to the attitude in Britain.

"They own stakes, own rigs themselves. It gives them a greater responsibility. It would be ours, we’d be part of the big machine, we own it, we run it and it's for us.”