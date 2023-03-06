Tory voters back onshore wind

A staggering 83 per cent of people want the UK Government to move the economy away from the fossil fuels and towards clean, carbon safe renewable energy, according to the latest polling.

And just 10 per cent of voters agree with the current Tory approach of making it harder to gain planning permission for new renewable energy projects than for coal, oil and gas infrastructure. The survey was conducted by YouGov for the Warm this Winter coalition as the government’s own onshore wind consultation came to an end.

And 81 percent of Tory voters would support a renewable energy project in their own neighbourhood: Conservative MPs in marginal seats would do well to take heed of how unpopular their government position on energy is currently.

The climate charity Possible along with Uplift UK, Greenpeace, WWF and Friends of the Earth, responded to the consultation to express growing concern that the government’s proposed policy changes will not remove the effective ban on onshore wind developments.

Alethea Warrington, campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “Households and communities across the UK will continue to face unaffordable energy costs and the escalating impacts of the climate crisis while the government wastes time tweaking the wording of the virtual ban on onshore wind.

"It’s past time to end the ridiculous planning system which makes it easier to open a new coal mine than get new onshore wind in England. The government should get on with the job of making the UK’s energy system clean, cheap and secure, and unblock wind.”

Tessa Khan, director of Uplift UK, said: “It is utterly astonishing that this government is still delaying the development of one the cheapest sources of energy we have, onshore wind, with the energy price crisis at the root of so many of the problems we're experiencing.

"Millions of households are in fuel poverty, bills are set to rise again in a month, and yet there is no plan for fixing the UK's broken energy system.

"The only way we're going to permanently lower energy bills is to get off gas by accelerating renewables, which we're lucky enough to have in abundance, and through upgrading homes with better insulation and heat pumps.

She added: "Other countries are doing it and bringing down bills, so why can't we? This government needs to get on with it."