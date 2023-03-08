Gender equality for environmental justice

Biodiversity loss is endlessly complex: there is no one root cause, and the ‘solution’ can never be exactly replicated from place to place.

When we do talk about the main drivers of biodiversity loss, however, the main culprits that usually come up are infrastructure development, agricultural expansion, illegal hunting and unsustainable resource.

But what about the less spoken-about causes, the seemingly unrelated issues that are, ultimately, hugely significant?

Recovery

For me, one of the most damaging factors undermining efforts to tackle biodiversity loss - which must demand more attention - is gender inequality.

Gender inequality in conservation has, widely speaking, risen up the agenda in recent years, and I think we can say that some progress is being made.

We know that when women are involved in conservation - in the right ways (that’s another article entirely) – positive benefits can be seen for female empowerment and income, and in some instances can even help to combat gender-based violence.

We know that striving for gender equality in conservation is the right thing to do for women, communities and society. But we must also emphasise that it’s the right thing to do for nature.

On the face of it, actively involving women in conservation activities is important for biodiversity outcomes because men and women have different social roles, views and experiences.

Different people interact with biodiversity and natural resources in diverse ways, and therefore only by taking a genuinely inclusive approach can the best results be achieved.

Conflict

A landmark study by Bina Agarwal explored the impact of women's participation in community forest governance and showed that mixed male and female groups have the highest forest recovery rates, compared to all-male or all-female groups.

Agarwal found that when women actively participate in these groups - when they have influence and are properly listened to - it leads to improved governance, less conflict, more compliance, better patrolling, better enforcement, as well as better well-being outcomes.

Other studies have further demonstrated that women’s participation in natural resource management groups improves collaboration, conflict resolution and resource sustainability. Generally, improvements are seen all round.

Fundamental to these studies is that it’s women’s meaningful participation in mixed groups that is driving better conservation outcomes. Women bring things to the group that men don’t. But as a male group benefits from female inclusion, a female group will benefit from having male participants too.