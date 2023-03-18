'This farm is the epitome of squalor'

A piglet is laying on a concrete floor shivering and groaning, apparently only able to slide in a slow circular motion.

At 6am the baby pig is found by a staff member who drags the animal across the pen before leaving. The piglet is left to suffer for a further 13 hours while being trodden on and bitten by other piglets. Finally, at 3:40pm our piglet is removed by staff.

A second pig, suffering from a bloody rectal prolapse, is cannibalised by its pen mate, who ends up with a bloodied face. A staff member removes the pig from the pen five hours later.

Rough handling by workers – including hard kicking and slapping – appears to be commonplace as workers move pigs around the site and onto trailers.

Workers are seen hitting pigs during loading, and ramming the animals with metal doors while they are already in overcrowded pens with nowhere to go. An illegal electric goad is used, it is claimed.

Farrowing crates, still legal in the UK, were in use on the farm and bins across the farm were full of dead pigs and piglets.

These are some of the shocking scenes captured on covert cameras by the pressure group Animal Justice Project at a megafarm that supplies pork sausages, hams and other meats to supermarkets including Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The supplier, Cranswick Country Foods, has assured the supermarkets that the farm has been suspended pending further investigation.

The Animal Justice Project claims that it has been able to gather evidence of potential breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, 2006, the Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations, 2007 and the Red Tractor standards which that animal welfare must be at the core of farming practices.

The film footage also shows pigs unable to walk through lameness and unable to bear weight on all four legs as they are loaded up for the slaughterhouse – a possible breach of the Defra Codes of Practice for the Welfare of Pigs.



The footage, which was secretly filmed over three months, has now been released to the public and shared with the Trading Standards and Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA). Peter Egan, a Downtown Abbey actor, has narrated the film for the public.

The pigs were being reared at the Bickmarsh Hall farm in Warwickshire, which is Red Tractor assured, for Cranswick Country Foods which in turn supplies many of the main UK supermarkets as well as Grove Pet Foods. The farm rears 8,000 animals in 46 sheds. In the US any farm with more than 2,500 pigs is defined as a megafarm.

Dr Alice Brough MRCVS, a former pig veterinarian, viewed the footage. She said: “This farm is the epitome of squalor, and unfortunately represents the norm for a large proportion of Britain’s pig farms.