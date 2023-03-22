Love can radicalise our economy

VD: In the chapter ‘Localism’, you give percentages of how goods should be distributed: 60 percent locally, 25 percent nationally, and 15 percent globally. How did you determine these percentages? What impact would adhering to these percentages make?

SK: The percentage I am talking about is simply a guideline. It is not a fixed figure. What I mean by localism is that what can be produced locally should be consumed locally. We need to reduce the number of miles goods travel. In the past we have always had trade in tea or spices or silk. But goods and foods of everyday use were provided locally. We did not need to use so much fossil fuel to transport things for everyday use. If this principle is kept in mind and we design our trade policies accordingly the percentages will more or less work out by themselves. Localism is not about narrow-mindedness. We should think globally but shop locally. We should learn about the literature, culture, philosophy and arts of other countries. But our economic footprint on planet Earth should be lighter. Then we will not face big problems like climate catastrophe.

VD: Can you go into more detail about what Oikonomia (meaning ‘household management’ in Latin, and the root word for economy) is and how it can be a force for good and lead to a Love Economy?

SK: In my understanding Oikonomia is the basis for regenerative economics. The whole of this beautiful planet is our home. Birds in the sky and deer in the forest are members of our planetary home. All members of our Earth home should be respected. Humans are important but so are forests, rivers and animals. As we uphold human rights, we should also respect the rights of Nature. That is what I call Oikonomia.

VD: You say that two million people is the maximum for how large a city should be. Why is that?

SK: Cities are for people. They should be convivial places to live. At the moment our cities are full of cars, roads and railways. We have lost a sense of neighbourhoods and communities. My dream city is one in which I can walk to shops, schools, surgeries, libraries and restaurants. I want to live in a city where I have friends so that there is no social isolation - a city where there is a sense of belonging. Urban design needs to be based on the idea of ‘small is beautiful’. Therefore a city of two million is my ideal city. But of course, this figure is approximate. I don’t have any dogmatic views. My point is, how can we plan our cities where commerce is compatible with compassion and human dignity? A city should be a community rather than an urban jungle.

VD: You describe work as 'poetry'. How can one find an occupation that is poetry?

SK: The word ‘poetry’ comes from Greek etymology. It simply means to make ; : make with imagination, skills, creativity and love, rather than just copying someone else’s recipes or formulas. Any occupation can be poetic if it is done with these ingredients. A beautiful garden is poetic, any work of original design or craft is poetic, imaginative food preparation is poetic, building a beautiful home is poetic, and so on and so forth. Poetry is not just imaginative words on a page, poetry is much more than that. Words on a page are poetic when they come from imagination and love. Love and poetry are twins.

VD: Your description of walking is so joyful! Can you talk about your experience walking many miles for the first time without protective footwear?

SK: I started walking bare foot when I was four years old. My mother and I would walk from our home to our farm, which was three miles away. When we walked we experienced Nature. We watched birds, observed animals and felt the warmth of the soil beneath our feet. Then I walked bare foot as a Jain monk for nine years. So , I didn’t wear shoes until I was 18 years old. I walked 8,000 miles from India to Moscow, Paris to London. Then from New York to Washington and then from Tokyo to Hiroshima. Often bare-foot. When I walk without shoes, I feel connected with Earth. I feel grounded. My feet are stronger and the skin of my feet is more resilient. I can recommend walking without shoes.

VD: Can you define what elegant simplicity means to you? How can someone balance life between elegance and simplicity?

SK: Simplicity should not be associated with ugliness or deprivation. Beauty, aesthetics, comfort and elegance are food for the soul. We talked about poetry. Elegance brings poetry to life. Our industrial civilisation based on mass production has turned out to be an ugly civilisation. Waste is ugly. Pollution is ugly. Extravagance is ugly. Having many material possessions is ugly. I prefer culture over civilisation. Culture is to cultivate beauty, elegance and modesty. That is elegant simplicity. Simplicity by itself doesn’t communicate my ideal of life. When simplicity is also elegant, there is wholeness in our lives and in our world.

Vivien Dinh started her career in traditional non-profits and has recently transitioned into publishing as a marketing and publicity professional currently working at Parallax Press, a non-profit started by Thich Nhat Hanh. In her spare time she enjoys hiking, taking care of her many plants, and her dog Lucy.

Satish Kumar is the founder of the Resurgence Trust, the publisher of The Ecologist online, and editor emeritus of the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine.

