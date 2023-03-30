Deep-sea mining damage 'irreversible'

Growing evidence of the risks associated with deep-seabed mining has been reported by the international wildlife conservation charity, Fauna & Flora. The expert findings have shown that the negative impacts are likely to be "extensive and irreversible".

Deep-seabed mining is the proposed process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed. Industry is hoping to begin deep-seabed mining despite widespread concern that it could severely damage marine biodiversity and ecosystems.

Mining of this kind could meet increasing demand for metals - such as lithium, copper and nickel - and other depleted terrestrial resources.

Life

In early 2020, Fauna & Flora published ‘An assessment of the risks and impacts of seabed mining on marine ecosystems’ and raised its concerns about the threat deep-seabed mining posed to biodiversity, ecosystem function and dependent planetary systems.

Since then, scientific attention on the issue has increased rapidly, with many new studies published on deep-sea environments, the functions and services they provide for humanity and the potential implications of deep-seabed mining for marine life.

Fauna & Flora has now reviewed the new evidence to publish an update to its initial assessment. The analysis covers the many areas impacting the deep-seabed mining debate, including the sensitivity of deep-sea species and ecosystems to disturbance the ability of the ocean floor to recover from mining impacts.

The role of the ocean in regulating the climate, the societal implications of deep-sea mining risks and impacts, and the extent to which the anticipated impacts can be prevented, mitigated and managed was also included in the anaylsis.

Diversity

The analysis demonstrates that deep-seabed mining will inevitably result in the loss of deep-sea biodiversity - with implications for associated ecosystem functions and services - and that, once lost, biodiversity will be impossible to restore.

It also showcases compelling evidence that deep-seabed mining, through disturbance of marine sediment carbon stores and disruption of carbon cycling and storage processes, could contribute to the climate crisis.

Crucially, the report emphasises how little is still known about the diversity and complexity that exists in the deep sea, and the many new species that are yet to be discovered.

In the report summary, Fauna & Flora concludes that it remains premature for deep-seabed mining to proceed and, in the absence of any suitable, proven impact-avoidance or mitigation techniques, it should be avoided entirely.

Impossible

Sophie Benbow, director of marine, Fauna & Flora, said: “We know less about the deep sea than any other place on the planet; over 75 per cent of the seafloor still remains unmapped and less than 1% of the deep ocean has been explored.