Towards an Indigenous economics

These descriptions are also echoed by Phil Agland in his TV documentaries on the Baka tribe in the rainforest of Cameroon.[5]

Frederick Wangabo, director of East and Central African Association for Indigenous Rights, himself from a forest-dwelling tribe, says this: “We should look how the [forest people] take the forest as a personal god. If you talk to any [forest person] they will say that we should look at how they sustain the forest…

"If you destroy the forest you never protect the [forest people], because they are not really people without the forest. Any [forest person] will tell you: my god is the forest.”

There are currently believed to be around 120,000 forest-dwelling people in the Congo, Cameroon, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia and Gabon, known by ethnic names such as Mbuti, Efé, Baka, and Asua.

They are among the world’s last surviving hunter-gatherer cultures, and their forest habitat is under pressure from logging, from neighbours demanding land for farming and herding, or from mining companies seeking to enslave them for extracting minerals from below the forest soil.[6]

In his groundbreaking book Stone Age Economics, US anthropologist Marshall Sahlins asserted that hunter-gatherers are the “original affluent society”, with the word ‘affluence’ defined not as acquired wealth, but as lack of want.[7] Unburdened by the pursuit of material goods, they meet their needs with relative ease, enjoying abundant leisure.

The forest-dwelling peoples’ nomadic way of life is shared by other hunter-gatherer cultures, such as the Bushmen of the Kalahari, the Hadza in Tanzania, and the Aboriginal peoples of Australia.

A leading Aboriginal voice was Yunupingu, who died in March 2023. He said this about his people’s egalitarian culture and its sense of generational continuity: “We seek that moment in the ceremonial cycle where all is equal and in balance.

"Where older men have guided the younger ones and, in turn, taken knowledge from their elders; where no one is better than anyone else, everyone is equal, performing their role and taking their duties and responsibilities – then the ceremony is balanced and the clan moves in unison: there is no female, no male, no little ones and no big ones; we are all the same.”[8]

From Central Africa to Amazonia

Central Africa’s forest-dwelling hunter-gatherer communities are not alone in their deep attachment to a tropical forest world. Amazonia, of course, has its own forest people as well: tribes such as the Yanomami, Asháninka, Arara, Kayapó, Cinta Larga and Assurini.

They, too, are long-standing forest dwellers, gathering, hunting and fishing, but they are also ‘slash-burn’ forest farmers: they clear small patches of forest at a time to grow manioc, beans and bananas in the ash of small-scale fires.

They remove only a few acres of forest for their gardens every year, thereafter letting the forest regrow, enriched with newly planted fruit and nut trees.

Indigenous people of the Americas have been forest dwellers for some 20,000–25,000 years, coexisting with thousands of tree species and tens of thousands of bird, mammal and insect species. Image: Eduardo Fonseca Arraes / Creative Commons 2.0

The study of forest people, who were once called ‘primitives’, ‘uncivilised barbarians’, has opened up new perspectives of the innate capacities of the human mind. Forest people are finally being recognised as guardians of some of the world’s most complex ecosystems.

They truly understand the ‘law of the jungle’, but it is not the cut-throat world that this term still implies. In their world, living beings coexist in an immensely complex, interdependent web of life, including the forest people themselves.

They are now finally being seen as the experts of their green world, and of the medicinal uses of plants. Ethnobiologists who studied with shamans of various Amazonian tribes found that they had a word for every plant in the forest, and a use for most. And why not? They have been living in the Amazon for tens of thousands of years, long enough to experiment with innumerable plants for nutrition and medicine.[9]

Ethnoecologist Darrell Posey, working with the Kayapó in the Brazilian state of Pará for many years, pioneered an understanding of the ecological dimensions of Amazonian cultures.

In his book Kayapó Ethnoecology and Culture he summarises his findings: “The Kayapó see the processes of the universe and life as cyclical. Plants, animals and people are all manifestations of the same dynamic energy.

"The Kayapó strive for a harmony with other elements of the universe, and sickness occurs when the balance of man and nature is upset. The overall balance between natural forces is maintained by performance of a complex cycle of rituals and ceremonies.

"These include singing and dancing and involve all Kayapó. Each individual, therefore, is directly involved in maintaining the harmony of life, and is an agent in the perpetuation of ecological stability and the well-being of self and society.”[10]

Meanwhile the Kayapó and other Indigenous communities are finding their own voices in defending their forest cultures. Mayalú Txucarramãe, a granddaughter of famed chief Raoni Metuktire, says this: “Our survival is the survival of the forest, and the survival of forests is the survival of the planet.

"We’re on the edge. But until the end, we will be the resistance… My grandfather said long ago that the uncontrolled action of man has unbalanced nature. Fish are dying because the rivers are drying up, and this has harmed forests, too. The cycle of rainfall is not the same, which affects the plants and animals… Then I see that nature is crying, and it is as if my grandfather is crying… For me, caring for nature is caring for my ancestors.”[11]

Forest cultures have a great deal to teach us about utilising biological resources intelligently. The plant knowledge of Indigenous cultures of the Americas has originated a vast range of staple food crops such as maize, potatoes, avocados, tomatoes, manioc, bananas, beans and chilli. And could some of their plant remedies help with fighting diseases afflicting the world today?[12]

The Amazonian tribes, like the forest people of central Africa, tell us that they cannot survive without the forests, which provide them with everything they need to live.

These sentiments are clearly expressed by the Indigenous leader of Brazil’s Forest Peoples’ Alliance, Ailton Krenak: “All the knowledge of our forest people is based on a permanent relationship with the places in which they live.

"The people who live in one valley see rivers and mountains in a very different way from a geologist or a biologist. A mountain for us has a name, has children, has loves, has a history, has a story to tell because it has witnessed life passing.

"Our songs, the ceremonial songs, the healing songs, the war songs, were all gifts from the forest. They were given to us by the animals, the water, the wind: the author and composer was Nature.”

These words could also be those of forest people in Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines or Papua New Guinea. They all share a great love for their green world, something that is difficult to understand for people who are not familiar with the forest.

The Bantu people on the verges of the Congo rainforest, for instance, have been encroaching on these forests to establish pastures and farmland for centuries. They are intimidated by the forest and do not know how to make their living from it.

The same is true of the ranchers who have been clearing the Amazon rainforest to supply expanding markets for beef across the world. In Brazil alone over 25 per cent of the forest has been incinerated in recent decades to establish cattle ranches and, more recently, soybean farms.

The newcomers regard the forest as a green hell, a land that is underutilised and that must give way to their extractive enterprises. Unfortunately, cattle ranches established on fragile tropical forest soils often become infertile after only a few years, and where there was pristine rainforest only useless scrub remains.

Forest people across the tropics are now threatened as never before from logging, mining, dams and agricultural development. And as more roads are built and more forest is incinerated, they are exposed to deadly new diseases.

The advance of modern civilisation has taken a terrible toll on the Amazonian tribes: numbering six or seven million before contact, today only some 250,000 remain. More about this in my Amazonia Ablaze essay, published at The Ecologist.[13]

A herding way of life

It is not only forest people who cherish and make sustainable use of their customary environments. The eminent British anthropologist Edward Evan Evans-Pritchard wrote a pioneering cultural-ecological study about an African cattle-herding people, the Nuer, who live on the grasslands of South Sudan.

They, too, think that theirs is the world’s finest land, even as outsiders might see only a monotonous savannah and marsh landscape. Like many other African cattle-herding cultures, the Nuer have been practising their way of life for hundreds or even thousands of years.

Their lands are much better suited for grazing than for farming: Humans cannot thrive on grass, but cattle can. Cows’ milk is the Nuer’s main source of food.

Nuer life is seasonal: in the dry season, the younger men take their herds to graze across large, traditional territories. In their dry-season camps, the men sleep with their cattle in shelters made from mud and grasses.

In the rainy season, as the local rivers flood, the people move onto higher ground, where the women cultivate millet and maize, and men herd their cattle on nearby pastures. Extended family groups live in camps consisting of round houses with mud walls and thatched roofs.

Evans-Pritchard described the relationship between the Nuer and their cattle: “Cattle and men sustain life by their reciprocal services to one another.

"In this intimate symbiotic relationship, men and beasts form a single community of the closest kind. The men wake about dawn in the midst of their cattle and sit contentedly watching them until milking is finished.

They then either take them to pasture and spend the day watching them graze, driving them to water, composing songs about them, and bringing them back to camp. Or they remain in the kraal and drink the milk, make tethering cords and ornaments for them, water and in other ways care for their calves, clean the kraal, and dry the dung for fuel. When the cattle return in the evening, they tether each beast to its own peg with cords made from the skins of their dead companions.

"A man knows each animal of his herd … its colour, the shape of its horns, its peculiarities, its history, its ancestry, and its progeny.”[14]

The Nuer have an animistic worldview, but they worship a supreme being called Kwoth. They pray for health and wellbeing of people and animals, offering sacrifices to Kwoth. There is no organised religious hierarchy, but many individuals serve as diviners and healers.[15]

Cattle are the great love of people like the Nuer and their neighbours the Dinka – they sing elaborate songs to their favourite cows and name their children after them.

Children learn from infancy how to look after the animals, how to milk them, and how to protect them from raiders or wild animals. To own cattle means to be wealthy, and some Nuer are wealthy even in comparison with cattle ranchers in today’s Amazon, but unlike these cattle ranchers, people like the Nuer live in harmony with their local environment, not in a destructive, downward spiral.[16]