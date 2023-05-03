Bristol's fossil free future

Bristol was rated as one of the five areas in the UK with illegal levels of air pollution In 2020, leading to the need for reforms in the city's clean air policies. Yet questions remain as to whether Bristol’s recent launch of its Clean Air Zone (CAZ) is truly enough to meet the needs for greener city planning.

Join The Ecologist at the Cinema Climatic at the Paintworks in Briston on Saturday, 17 June 2023 where we will be showing The Oil Machine and Offshore. Tickets from £0 to £3.00p plus 50p booking fee are available now.

Bristol City Council reported that air pollution causes around 300 premature deaths annually in the city, attributed to exposure to NO2 and fine particulate matter. Asthma, heart attacks, and strokes have been identified as health problems typically associated with toxic air.

While plans aim to reduce the amount of cars on the road, campaigners argue that further changes are required not only to meet Bristol’s sustainability goals of carbon neutral by 2030, but also to enhance the lives of those who live and breathe in the city on a daily basis.

Critised

Geoff Allan is a member of Bristol Clean Air Alliance (BCAA), an alliance of concerned individuals and local groups campaigning on the issue of Bristol's polluted air.

He told The Ecologist: “As an individual pedestrian and cyclist, the most offensive experience for me is when a diesel vehicle goes past, leaving a trail of rank poisonous filth that you are left to breathe in. This remains the normal everyday experience for pedestrians using Bristol’s roads.

“Until most vehicles are electric, the current level of death and respiratory damage will carry on as normal. The Royal College of Physicians estimated in a 2016 report that air pollution causes an excess death toll of 40,000 people annually in the UK, yet the issue remains of little political interest.”

In order to help manage Bristol’s toxic air problem, the government initiative Bristol Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was launched in 2022. The project was heavily critised as being discriminatory towards communters who don’t have the financial means to pay the city’s pollution charges of £9 per day when travelling through clean air zones.

Affordability

Mike Birkin, a supporter of Bristol Friends of the Earth (BFOE) of over thirty years, suggested that “the CAZ as designed has the effect of pitting one form of disadvantage – unaffordability of transport – against another: polluted air. And often it is the same people suffering both.”

In some locations in Bristol annual mean concentrations exceed 60ugm, according to Clean Air for Bristol. A network of 100 sites that measure nitrogen dioxide are published on an open data platform, available here.