'I'd protest again despite prison'

What’s the lived experience of a short spell in prison? For an environmental activist sentenced to nine months (reduced to six because of a ‘guilty’ plea) for resisting state power, and fighting for a cleaner future to avoid the worst ravages of climate change, how does it fall?

This article first appeared in the latest issue of the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine. Find out more.

Three jails, nine cellmates and two and a half months’ jail time is no big thing – it’s a brief stint. In Iran or Mexico, you’d be looking at 100% worse conditions, crammed cells with higher tariffs, and possible death.

Adrenaline

Being brought up in a liberal democracy with all the pros and cons that can offer – I grew up in a single-parent family on Essex council estates in the 1970s – doesn’t change the underlying stresses and strains of being banged up in A Cat and B Cat prisons.

I landed at HMP Belmarsh as a remand prisoner. My spur was peopled by serious individuals, most doing long stretches, lifers. This was scary and adrenaline-inducing. House blocks have a fair number of young gang members.

As a first-time prisoner, and in for climate, I was pond life. I would hold eye contact hardly at all – I just wanted to be on the down-low, do my time and get out. Most of the time the floor looked good to me.

Critters

On the yard each day I talked to no one and just did my workout routines with no fuss. But I made pals in the end and came across people I’d be indebted to: kind men with fellow-feeling who would put themselves out for you at the drop of a hat – once, of course, they knew you were on the level.

In HMP Wandsworth I was on D wing for six weeks: hectic, noisy, violent – you name it. Against the ground floor cells the scraps would mount up for rats the size of cats as periodically the rubbish spiralled down from the upper floor windows.

With the bunks (two-man bang-up) abutting the perspex windows, you lay on your bed day and night with the critters gnawing just feet away at the polystyrene food containers and assorted goodies dropped from up high.

Tears

In prison stereotypes are shattered, and behind book covers are people who’ll look out for you. Silver teeth, scars, light skin, dark skin, Muslim, Christian: it all means nothing. People are people behind it all – pacing their cells, in tears at times, general states of frustration.

Getting knocked down to ‘basic’ for refusing to transfer prison – they made me go in the end, of course – I was desperate for a radio.

I asked a prisoner on cleaning detail, thinking he could put the word out, but he simply told me the chaplaincy should be able to get me one. That kind steer saved me days of chasing down something I was never going to get. I gave him a vape in thanks. “You don’t have to do that,” he said. “I know, but I want to,” I replied.