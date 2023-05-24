A wakeup call

Our perception of the industry often tends to be primarily human-centric, focusing on its role in global warming and the potential threat it poses on our own existence.
The Oil Machine evokes a compelling blend of hope and despair as it delves into the pervasive influence of oil in our everyday lives.
While the documentary film is a stark reflection of the industry as it stands, it left me wondering what a just transition away from such a damaging yet predominant industry would look like.
The documentary opens with the strange grandeur of Scottish gas facilities and their industrial prowess, emphasising the industry's growth from scratch, which begun in the 1970s not long after oil was discovered off Britain's shores. Shots show the metallic skeleton bravely resisting the North Sea waves.
Repulsion
This portrayal brings a sense of both admiration and repulsion. Admiration for the sheer size and scale of the operation and those who work in treacherous conditions to provide for their families.
And repulsion over an ugly addiction to pulling ancient pulp from deep within the seabed and firing up into the atmosphere for a good old hit of GDP.
Directed by Emma Davie and produced by Sonja Henrici, the documentary sets out to investigate potential pathways out of what James Marriot refers to as 'the oil machine’, which earns the documentary its title and sheds light on the sprawling infrastructure of oil extraction and onshore refining.
One of the most captivating aspects of the documentary is its portrayal of how this ‘machine’ operates, which is enhanced by glitchy electronic music and wobbly shots of its cogs turning.
The film quite literally maps out, with the satisfying scratching of pencil across paper, the way in which UK oil and gas operates on the ground. It showcases how pipelines extend beneath the rivers and traverse through forests, carrying oil from the North Sea to Scotland, where it is then distributed throughout the United Kingdom.
Simple
It vividly illustrates how the North Sea is divided into blocks, traded and developed, as Deirdre Michie, CEO of Oil and Gas UK states, “as simple as that.”
Emeka Emembolu, chief of staff for BP, compares the immense task of replacing these pipelines as replacing all the veins in the human body. This time old argument by the oil machine itself is well depicted and contrasted with the voices of young activists.
The contradictions in the oil industries claims to decarbonised oil and gas production are well illustrated by the voice of 18-year-old activist Holly Gillibrand.
Her sense of bewilderment over such claims accurately represent the feeling of an entire generation who are yet to endure the consequences of global inaction. For me, it’s the inclusion of voices of young people in the documentary that bring it to life.
Perhaps one of the most overlooked perspectives was the first-hand experiences of individuals directly affected by the oil industry, particularly those in countries such as Pakistan – which, just last year, in 2022 - experienced six months of unprecedented floods, leaving almost 21 million people in need of urgent humanitarian care, according to UNICEF.
Tessa Khan, an environmental lawyer based in the UK, briefly mentioned Pakistan and the need for climate reparations - but I'd love to have seen that explored more deeply.
The documentary primarily showcases the perspective of academics, prominent economists and experts in their respective fields, providing rational analyses of the issue. While their insights are valuable, I can’t help but feel that the film somewhat lacks a human and emotional connection.
Human-centric
It would have been enriching to include the first-hand experiences of individuals who have been directly impacted by the oil industry, such as those who struggled to heat their homes this winter or faced difficulties affording proper meals.
The lack of personal narrative gave me the feeling that something was missing, something that would allow viewers to connect with the real-life consequences of our reliance on oil - which would have complemented the more logical analysis presented by experts.
Another overlooked aspect was the ecological impact. Our perception of the industry often tends to be primarily human-centric, focusing on its role in global warming and the potential threat it poses on our own existence.
The North Sea is teaming with diverse marine life. Without considering the profound consequences of drilling and potential oil spills has on its fragile ecosystem, we miss out on the true extent of damage caused by the oil industry.
Sacrifices
This doesn’t make The Oil Machine any less valid. In fact, I think it truly serves as a wakeup call.
Ann Pettifor, who will be speaking at SMALL IS THE FUTURE on June 17, accurately describes the need for urgent action: “If we were about to be hit by a meteorite, the government would do everything possible to prevent that happening.
"It wouldn’t say, let’s wait for the private sector to come up with a plan and a managed transition towards the moment of impact. We can’t rely on self-serving, capital gains making shareholders and oil companies for that transition.”
In its entirety the documentary serves an illuminating exploration of the underlying complexities that impede our progress towards a much-needed transition towards renewable energy sources.
It’s very much a gloomy snapshot of our current political, economic and social dependency on oil. It does leave me pondering the true extent of the changes and sacrifices humanity must make to break free from the clutches of this destructive cycle.
This Author
Yasmin Dahnonun is the assistant editor of The Ecologist.