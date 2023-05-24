A wakeup call

The Oil Machine will be screened alongside Offshore on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Paintworks in Bristol. Get your Cinema Climatic tickets now!

The Oil Machine evokes a compelling blend of hope and despair as it delves into the pervasive influence of oil in our everyday lives.

While the documentary film is a stark reflection of the industry as it stands, it left me wondering what a just transition away from such a damaging yet predominant industry would look like.

The documentary opens with the strange grandeur of Scottish gas facilities and their industrial prowess, emphasising the industry's growth from scratch, which begun in the 1970s not long after oil was discovered off Britain's shores. Shots show the metallic skeleton bravely resisting the North Sea waves.

Repulsion

This portrayal brings a sense of both admiration and repulsion. Admiration for the sheer size and scale of the operation and those who work in treacherous conditions to provide for their families.

And repulsion over an ugly addiction to pulling ancient pulp from deep within the seabed and firing up into the atmosphere for a good old hit of GDP.

Directed by Emma Davie and produced by Sonja Henrici, the documentary sets out to investigate potential pathways out of what James Marriot refers to as 'the oil machine’, which earns the documentary its title and sheds light on the sprawling infrastructure of oil extraction and onshore refining.

One of the most captivating aspects of the documentary is its portrayal of how this ‘machine’ operates, which is enhanced by glitchy electronic music and wobbly shots of its cogs turning.

The film quite literally maps out, with the satisfying scratching of pencil across paper, the way in which UK oil and gas operates on the ground. It showcases how pipelines extend beneath the rivers and traverse through forests, carrying oil from the North Sea to Scotland, where it is then distributed throughout the United Kingdom.

Simple

It vividly illustrates how the North Sea is divided into blocks, traded and developed, as Deirdre Michie, CEO of Oil and Gas UK states, “as simple as that.”

Emeka Emembolu, chief of staff for BP, compares the immense task of replacing these pipelines as replacing all the veins in the human body. This time old argument by the oil machine itself is well depicted and contrasted with the voices of young activists.

The contradictions in the oil industries claims to decarbonised oil and gas production are well illustrated by the voice of 18-year-old activist Holly Gillibrand.

Her sense of bewilderment over such claims accurately represent the feeling of an entire generation who are yet to endure the consequences of global inaction. For me, it’s the inclusion of voices of young people in the documentary that bring it to life.