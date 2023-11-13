There aren’t many ideas around on how to achieve this, and there are even fewer on how to create a long-term sustainable food system outside of labour-rich agrarian localism.

Industrial

One idea trailed in Regenesis is the synthesis of bacterial biomass using low-carbon electricity, rather than the production of plant biomass with free sunlight.

The problem with this is that it adds a huge additional demand for low-carbon electricity supply at a time when it’s inadequate even for existing demands. In Saying NO I argue that the bacterial route would, at a minimum, use 90 per cent of the world’s existing low carbon electricity just to meet the global population’s protein needs. This is an implausible mass food technology within current energy constraints.

Putting the previous points together, I believe human ecologist William Rees understates his case in saying, “Cities, particularly megacities, are increasingly vulnerable to climate disruption, energy scarcity, and resultant geopolitical instability”. George describes my arguments for ruralisation as “a formula for mass death”. Seeking to avoid it may prove more lethal.

The spectre of ‘mass death’ haunts arguments for ruralism. Often, the underlying idea is that the peasant food web simply can’t produce enough food compared to modern industrial methods. This isn’t well supported by the evidence.

There’s currently a dispute in the research literature concerning the proportion of all food globally produced by the peasant food web, but even the low-end estimates concede that per hectare productivities are higher than in the industrial system.

Agrarian

One recent study found that farms up to 10ha in size are currently producing 55 per cent of the food supply calorically on 40 per cent of the agricultural land, consistent with the well-established ‘inverse productivity’ relationship with farm size. The underlying complexities are numerous, but it’s not true on the face of it that small-scale local farming can’t feed the world.

Food analyst Jim Thomas has shown that it’s not quite as difficult to transition the rest of the global food economy towards local peasant food webs as it might seem from George’s claim that the average minimum distance the world’s people can be supplied with staple foods is 2,200km. But it is difficult. All the more reason to get on with it.

Contrary to claims about the need to produce more food at higher yields to combat hunger (claims persuasively critiqued long ago by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen), the reality of the present industrial food chain is the overproduction of low-price food at high cost to people and nature.

Because many of the global poor are farmers, and many others comprise an underemployed precariat, low food prices that challenge farmer incomes and the peasant food web, or that push farmers into precarious non-farming employment, contribute to poverty.

Given this association with poverty, my arguments for more small farmers may seem misplaced. I do believe that richer people need to power down and make do with less, but the poverty of small farmers is not some fact of nature. Rather, it’s a global policy choice. But it’s a deep-seated one that ultimately requires cultural change.

In Saying NO… I make some preliminary arguments about the primary importance of culture and cultural change in properly addressing climate, nature and food system problems - while nowhere saying that the need for adequate and affordable food is secondary. This, and the risks to human wellbeing of continuing down the urbanisation route, leads me to advocate for predominantly rural, agrarian and low-energy forms of society.

This Author

Chris Smaje is an author and small-scale commercial veg grower.