'No more playing nice…'

The need to bring more groups together in a broader coalition as the climate emergency hits ever harder means that younger activists are becoming even more intent on sweeping away the ineptitude and double-dealing of profiteering governance that seeks to pacify people using the divide-and-rule politics of yesteryear.

Just Stop Oil (JSO), This is Rigged and other actors are bringing accountable and non-accountable nonviolent direct action to counter this. This article first appeared in the latest issue of the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine. Find out more.

Just Stop Oil began its relentless campaign in April 2022 with a series of oil refinery shutdowns that dried up the forecourts of many of South East England’s petrol stations.

Marching

It then moved on to closing down the M25 for a week, coinciding with the opening of the COP26 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh in November of that year. Then came slow marching through London, day after day after day.

The group’s demands are: no new oil, gas or coal licensing; free public transport; and retrofit insulation of all social housing. Following Insulate Britain’s campaign a year earlier, there are now a number of small insulation co-ops forming around the country.

Reformist agendas are off the table, root and branch, but radical change is not.

Domination

Younger activists in particular are not prepared to kick the can down the road any longer.

“I’m 25, and I’m not getting talked down to by people in their forties - I don’t even know if I’ll get to 40, so it’s scary,” one younger JSO member told me recently.

Green Anticapitalist Media, which works alongside the Green Anticapitalist Front, claims: “By ignoring intersectionality and seeking reform, rather than the total destruction of oppressive and ecologically catastrophic structures in their entirety, the movement is weakened to the whims of politics – a game the State will always win.

“It is not realistic for anyone who is not white with a stable house and finances to put themselves in a position where they are forced to be brutalised and arrested and attend court. This strategy of playing within the system aids the State’s ability to quell dissent and manage resistance, rather than generating any real threat to the systems of domination.”

Tipping

Time is of the essence, however, and if you are to win anything, however small, you would think the environment movement must necessarily play the percentage game – and relentless, nonviolent resistance is effective, just as some might argue for self-defence or violent resistance.

Following the far from surprising revelation in May 2023 by the Times News Network, the news agency of the Times of India newspaper, that the British prime minister’s wife’s family company Infosys signed a £1.3 billion deal with BP (to provide primary application services) just a month before Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the granting of 100 new oil and gas exploration licences, many people are naturally outraged.