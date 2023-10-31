Climate breakdown - a matter of time

The natural world is collapsing. The IPCC currently reports that our window of opportunity to preserve a liveable world is ‘rapidly closing’.

Averting climate breakdown is increasingly high on the global political agenda – but our current market-based solutions aren’t working.

The commodification of everything in the neoliberal era - especially our own time - has isolated us from the natural world around us.

Reconstruct

Our tenuous relationship with the living planet revolves around profit, loss, extraction and exploitation. It’s unsurprising, then, that our attempts to ‘fix’ it are failing.

We live in a culture of consumerism and commodity, where economic calculations of profit and loss take precedence over traditional systems of care.

Where does this leave us? We are abstracted from our very means of existence, the planet we live on and with.

In a commodified world, our time is valued by society only when it is in service to profit and economic growth.

If we wish to change course in a meaningful way, we need to remove the blinkers. Rather than seeing time as a commodity, we must see time in common, as commons, to reconstruct our relationship to the living planet.

Ouroboros

The commodification of nature and our relationship with it is a natural corollary of the understanding that “time is money”, which became truly dominant in the wake of the Industrial Revolution.

Time forms the fundamental, overarching framework through which our life is lived, and therefore our understanding of it influences all other aspects of our world.

If time must be used to generate maximum profit, it follows that all other aspects of life – including nature itself – must also be reduced to resources to further this goal. All action, all interaction, follows the pursuit of profit.

This not only distances us from the living world, but from ourselves and others; in neoliberal countries such as the UK, we live in increasingly atomised, isolated worlds where we exist in competition, rather than in common, with the people around us.

This ouroboros of commodification and consumption in the name of ‘growth’ - both personal and economic - can especially be seen in the current trend towards mindfulness and the commercialisation of nature connection itself.

Commodified

Jenny Odell highlights that increasingly, luxury forest bathing and wellness retreats are a market of the participant's own time.