Hugo Blanco and ecosocialism

"Hugo Blanco is the head of one of the guerrilla movements in Peru. He struggled stubbornly but the repression was strong. I don’t know what his tactics of struggle were, but his fall does not signify the end of the movement. It is only a man that has fallen, but the movement continues. One time, when we were preparing to make our landing from the Granma, and when there was great risk that all of us would be killed, Fidel said: 'What is more important than us is the example we set.' It’s the same thing. Hugo Blanco has set an example." - Che Guevara

Hugo Blanco, who died in June, was a pioneering ecosocialist and revolutionary indigenous leader from Peru. In the 1960s he led an uprising of oppressed peasants to gain land rights: the uprising was successful but as a result he spent most of the decade in prison.

During his long life he became increasingly active campaigning on climate change and other ecological issues. He was a champion of what is often called ‘the environmentalism of the poor’.

Coup

He noted: "There are in Peru a very large number of people who are environmentalists. Of course, if I tell such people, you are ecologists, they might reply, 'ecologist your mother' or words to that effect. Let us see, however.

"Isn’t the village of Bambamarca truly environmentalist, which has time and again fought valiantly against the pollution of its water from mining? Are not the town of Ilo and the surrounding villages which are being polluted by the Southern Peru Copper Corporation truly environmentalist? Is not the village of Tambo Grande in Piura environmentalist when it rises like a closed fist and is ready to die in order to prevent strip-mining in its valley?"

Thus ecology was a matter not of middle class concern but one of survival for peasant farmers and others at the grassroots trying to get by in difficult circumstances.

Hugo was born in 1934 in Cusco, the former capital of the Inca empire, and politicised at just 10 years old. This was because he heard of an incident where a land owner had physically branded an indigenous peasant with a hot iron.

During the dictatorship in the 1940s he was active in school strikes against a college principal imposed by Peru’s authoritarian rulers. Already fascinated by ecology, he went to Argentina to study agricultural science.

In 1954 the US government used the CIA to instigate a coup in the Central American country of Guatemala. The Guatemalan government had tried to introduce land reform, taking land that wasn’t being used from the US United Fruit company. This triggered the coup, one fought not for oil or gold this time but instead for oranges.

Self-defence

Angry about the coup, Hugo Blanco went on demonstrations and listened to the speakers. He was most impressed by a speaker who said the solution was to arm the peasants. The speaker was denounced by members of the crowd as a Trotskyist, so Hugo decided that he would be a Trotskyist too.