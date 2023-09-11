Fossil fuel extractors mapped

A new interactive map has now been published by Friends of the Earth, highlights 19 sites across England and Wales where new or extended onshore gas, oil and coal extraction is planned.

The environmental group’s analysis shows that even more onshore fossil fuel investment is in the pipeline since prime minister Rishi Sunak gave the green light to “max out” North Sea gas and oil with 100 new licences,

The world’s leading scientists are clear that any new fossil fuel developments are incompatible with preventing climate breakdown.

Planning

Danny Gross, a Friends of the Earth campaigner, said: “The UK is pursuing a dangerous addiction to dirty energy that’s incompatible with our national and global climate goals.

“Astonishingly, despite their massive environmental impact, the emissions from burning the extracted gas, coal and oil are routinely ignored when planning decisions are made.

“With scientists warning that fossil fuel investments must be avoided if we’re to tackle climate breakdown, we must pull the plug on new fossil fuel developments and instead focus on homegrown renewables and energy efficiency. This would boost our economy, create new jobs and lower energy bills.”

Friends of the Earth has identified 19 onshore sites where new or extended extraction activity is planned using publicly available planning application data.

These are made up of three sites where planning applications have yet to be decided, 15 sites where applications have recently been approved and one site where activity has been rejected but the operator has appealed.

Deepening

The list includes two new oil and gas sites (in Dunsfold Loxley, Surrey; and Glentworth, Lincolnshire); eight currently inactive oil and gas sites where new extraction activity is planned. Six of these involve drilling new wells. The rest involve extending the site or bringing inactive wells into use; six active oil and gas sites where new extraction activity is planned. Three of these involve drilling new wells; two coal mines (both in Wales) where new activity is planned: the Aberpergwm coal mine, which got an extended licence from the Coal Authority in January 2022, and Glan Lash which is awaiting a decision and finally a new coal mine in Cumbria which was recently granted planning permission but faces a legal challenge from Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC).

Analysis of the latest data by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) reveals there are currently 92 existing onshore oil and gas sites each with at least one operating well. There are also three coal mines currently in existence. All these sites are shown on the map.