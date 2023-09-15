EVs 'offset by SUVs'

There is an urgent need to decarbonise road transport, which is responsible for 26 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The advertising of major car companies would have us believe the answer lies in a wholesale shift to electric vehicles (EVs), and sales data for EVs suggests the public agrees.

But behind the flashy ads lies a different story: manufacturers continue to rely on sales of petrol and diesel vehicles including the most polluting sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Hybrids

In a new briefing paper from Badvertising, we argue that whilst electrification is a necessary part of decarbonising road transport, EVs are not the silver bullet solution they are often marketed to be.

We need to rapidly reduce the total number of cars on the road, replacing the private motor vehicle with equitable public transport and active travel. As a key part of this we need to stop promoting the problem and introduce tobacco-style bans on advertising for the most polluting transport options.

Adverts for EVs are everywhere today as car makers race to reinvent themselves as ‘green’ leaders. Yet an analysis from 2022 found that whilst over half of the adverts for Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep and Fiat touted green credentials, only one in eight cars sold were low-emission or EVs.

Of all car makers, none have dined out on their reputation for being ‘green’ as much as Toyota. From the launch of the Prius, the world’s first mass-produced hybrid, in 1997, Toyota has promoted itself as a leader of sustainable transport.

However, to date Toyota only produces one fully electric vehicle, the bZ4X, and in total hybrids - which still rely on fossil fuels - make up just 20 per cent of the company’s total vehicle sales.

Growing

Meanwhile, Toyota’s production of petrol and diesel cars is predicted to overshoot Paris Agreement-aligned targets for new production by as much as 184 per cent.

However, EVs alone are insufficient to deliver the level of decarbonisation, despite their impressive growth. Even under the most optimistic forecasts, EVs will only deliver a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 when compared to a business-as-usual scenario.