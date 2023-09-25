A climate of injustice

More than 200 people will stand outside courts around the country today holding signs drawing attention to a jury’s right to decide a case according to its conscience, in a campaign sparked by the treatment of defendants in climate trials.

The action is part of a growing public movement Defend our Juries, sparked by the treatment of Trudi Warner, a 68-year old retired social worker from Walthamstow.

Earlier this year, Warner stood outside the Inner London Crown Court holding a sign stating: “Jurors: you have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience.”

Imprisonment

The wording of her sign refers to a principle of common law, the right of a jury to decide a case according to its conscience, and matches that of a historic plaque inside the Old Bailey, which celebrates the courage of the jury that first established the right in 1670.

She made the protest after a judge prevented defendants in a series of climate trials from mentioning climate change or fuel poverty during their trials, leaving jurors in the dark as to their motivations. Many defendants in climate trials have been aqcuitted by juries.

Other members of the public have copied since Warner’s stand outside Inner London Crown Court and other courts.

Last week, solicitor general, Michael Tomlinson KC, announced that he was to charge Warner with contempt of court, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment. Tomlinson is also Conservative MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole.

The decision came as the Metropolitan Police announced that it had launched a criminal investigation into 12 of those who copied her for perverting the course of justice, which has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A spokesperson for the police confirmed that it was going ahead with the investigation, but that no arrests had been made.

Coordinated

The nationwide action outside courts had been planned for a few weeks. Tim Crosland, director of Plan B and former barrister, said that the moves by both the government and the Metropolitan Police seemed like “quite a coordinated operation” to deter people from taking part.

“The timing is just too much of a coincidence that both of these things would happen just before the action which we have been quite public about. It feels like there’s a real message there to try and deter people from doing it. But we’ve got a message back, which is actually this isn't going to deter people, because everybody thinks it’s crazy.”

The number of people expected to take part in today’s action has doubled in the past week. The action will take place outside Crown Courts in cities including Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Exeter, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, and Sheffield.

Several prominent legal figures have spoken out against the decision to prosecute Warner. Human rights barrister Michael Mansfield KC said he was concerned the basic principles of the British jury system were at risk.