Trade and climate internationalism

An internationalist approach to the climate and ecological crises compels us to look at the current global systems which are structuring how we can respond.

One crucial aspect is the international trade system. What's written into nations' trade and investment agreements today encompasses far more than the exchange of goods between countries – it sets the rules of the global economy and defines the policy space countries have for tackling challenges like the climate crisis.

A flagrant if little known example is what’s called the ‘investor-state dispute settlement’ or ISDS: this describes provisions contained in trade deals enshrining the right of foreign investors to investment arbitration. This gives multinationals a right to sue countries in secretive tribunals outside national legal systems over any change in policy they allege harms their profits.

Breakdown

We recently had a big win against this profoundly anti-democratic regime in the UK, forcing our government to leave the Energy Charter Treaty. The treaty is a huge multilateral deal regulating energy sector investments that fossil fuel companies have been using to sue governments over their phase-out policies.

As the most litigated of all ISDS treaties, sinking the Energy Charter Treaty takes away a powerful secret weapon fossil fuel giants can draw from our global economic architecture to block the ‘green transition’.

Growing consensus around the need for such a transition to renewable energy is driving shifts in the legitimacy of the ISDS regime, insofar as it can deter or punish government intervention to drive it forward. The US, Australia and New Zealand have foresworn it in future deals.

This reflects wider shifts, namely the breakdown in the consensus around ‘free trade’ that has reigned throughout the globalisation era: there’s an acceptance even among some of its former stalwarts that endless trade liberalisation is not working to meet modern challenges.

Costs

The rhetoric is about the need for green transition. The drivers are more materially geopolitical. This includes national security concerns, such as those relating to China’s dominance over supply chains.

But the fact is that the US and the EU are diverting from the World Trade Organisation rulebook that they have long championed, in order to ‘onshore’ essential industries of the future and capture as large a share as possible of new ‘green’ value chains. This feeds into the Inflation Reduction Act and the EU Green Deal.

Whether these measures really constitute public stewardship of the energy transition, or hand-outs funnelling public money to corporations, is a pressing issue.

But more broadly, those of us concerned with a globally just transition perceive richer countries enjoying unilateral trade protectionism while still forcing poorer countries to comply with the old neoliberal system that has never worked for the latters' sustainable economic development.