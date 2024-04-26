Climate activist's 'Kafkaesque' trial

The High Court has dismissed a case bought by government lawyers against a retired social worker holding a sign displaying the principle of jury equity, saying the case against her was “fanciful” and “not even arguably close” to meeting the criteria needed to proceed the case.

The case was bought by Robert Courts MP, the solicitor general, and could have resulted in Trudi Warner, a 69 year-old retired social worker, being imprisoned for holding a sign outside court ahead of a case involving Insulate Britain protestors.

Her sign displayed the long-established principle of jury equity, under which a jury has the right to acquit a defendant as a matter of conscience, whatever the directions of the judge.

Democratic

She took the action in response to an order by Judge Silas Reid for banning defendants in climate cases from explaining their actions, and specifically from mentioning climate change or fuel poverty in court. At least three people have since been imprisoned for breaking this ban.

The solicitor general claimed that Warner deliberately targeted jurors with her sign, including in one case "hurrying to catch up with a juror so as to draw attention to the sign and, in another case, walking alongside the juror while showing the sign”. He argued that such action was harassment of jury members, and in contempt of court.

However, in his ruling, Mr Justice Saini said that Warner had done no such thing, and to say otherwise was to “significantly mischaracterise the evidence”. Having watched Ms Warner’s actual behaviour, all of which was captured on CCTV, he noted that she held her placard “passively,” and in “a strikingly unobtrusive manner”.

The text on the placard was informative, stating the same as a placard on the wall inside the Old Bailey itself, and did not implore jurors to act or give an instruction. She was “in essence, a human billboard”, he said.

He added that, even if Ms Warner’s actions had been lawfully wrong and inappropriate, a criminal prosecution was “a disproportionate approach to this situation in a democratic society”.

Wonderful

Ms Warner said after the verdict: “In my worst nightmares, I couldn’t have imagined that my hand-written sign would lead to a case of this gravity with such severe penalties.”

But she added that she had no regrets as the case had helped ensure that the principle of jury equity was more widely understood. Hundreds of people have held placards with the same wording outside courts around the UK in solidarity. Support from the public had been “moving and wonderful”, Warner said.

Speaking at a Lawyers are Responsible event held ahead of the hearing, Warner explained that she decided to act after realising that many people did not know about jury equity, and that posters she had seen alerting people to it had been deliberately obliterated.