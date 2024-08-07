Water - a world of injustice

Water companies swerved fines for releasing gallons of raw sewage straight into rivers and simultaneously awarded their shareholders billions in dividends this year.

The failures of privatisation are written in the bodies of the dead fish floating down rivers and in the glowing screens of smart water meters.

Steve Reed, the new DEFRA Secretary, and his recent plan to reform the water system by attracting yet more private investment left many angry, if not surprised.

Dividends

His speech also brought undercurrents of water injustice to the surface. His pledge to “restore our rivers, lakes and seas to good health” echoed campaigners’ calls to protect “our waters."

Yet language like this puts me on edge. It demands the existence of people to whom the rivers and lakes do not belong. The polycrisis of ecological breakdown, water privatisation, and austerity does not affect everyone equally.

According to Ofwat, a third of households in England and Wales regularly struggle to pay water bills, and this is prior to upcoming bill hikes.

Water poverty is highest in the north of England, Cornwall, and in Wales, partly due to the postcode lottery of tariffs charged by different water companies. Water is publicly owned in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Companies are obligated to offer lower tariffs to those struggling to pay, but they fund these by raising bills for other users. Better that than make a dent in shareholder dividends, CEO bonuses, or even the accounts of corporate water customers.

Swallow

Privatisation is pedalled as a means of conserving precious water by "properly valuing” it as a resource. In practice, it pushes marginalised users into debt.

Research by the River Access campaign shows that the public can legally access only two percent of rivers in England and Wales. This is because land ownership is concentrated in the hands of only a few.

In light of this, it’s not surprising that some perceive campaigns for river health as a concern of the privileged: homeowners with riverbank views and a middle-class penchant for wild swimming. It’s true that there’s something in the water. It is a story of dispossession.

Narratives about “our water” raise the question: which water is not “ours”? The racist, far-right party Reform UK can shed light on this.

Last year, then-leader Richard Tice called for the government to “take back control” of water companies owned by overseas investors. This exceptionalism is difficult to swallow when Britain has a dirty history of exporting water injustice.

Shutoffs

In the 1980s and 1990s, Western institutions required countries to sell off their utilities to secure loans from the International Monetary Fund.