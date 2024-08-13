Activists' spotlight falls on Old Vic

Mark Rylance, the Oscar-winning actor, Paapa Essiedu, from Black Mirror, and Cara Theobold, of Downton Abbey, are among the stars of stage and screen calling on the Old Vic Theatre in London to sever links with sponsor Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

The award-winning playwrights Caryl Churchill and Dawn King have also joined 80 signatories to an open letter calling on the theatre to drop RBC as a sponsor in light of its $250 billion worth of investments in fossil fuels since the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was signed.

The letter highlights how RBC funded fossil fuel infrastructure projects are violating the rights of First Nations people and impacting disproportionately on communities of colour in North America, where there is already a long running campaign against the banks’ practices led by these communities.

Worker-led

The signatories also point out that RBC has significant investments in companies which continue to supply Israel with weapons found to be used in attacks on civilians.

The letter states: “We share a deep concern for the climate crisis, human rights, and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people and are deeply troubled that the Old Vic, an institution with a prominent and influential role in the arts world, is helping to both enhance the reputation and further the business of one of the world’s biggest financiers of fossil fuel development and investors in war.”

Culture Unstained, the organisers of the open letter are continuing to gather signatures, including from producers and performers involved in Old Vic productions. Fehinti Balgoun, the actor, Morgan Lloyd Malcom, the playwright and screenwriter, have recently added their names.

Individuals involved in worker-led organisations, such as the performers’ union Equity and Cultural Workers Against Genocide, also support the initiative.

Transaction

The letter and its supporting evidence points to The Old Vic’s sponsorship brochure, in which the theatre sets out the benefits of sponsorship to companies such as RBC as a means to "enhance your corporate credibility". The signatories responded: “As performers, theatre-makers, artists and workers, we strongly object to our creativity and our labour being used to enhance RBC’s reputation and its profits.”