Road verges 'can save Britain’s biodiversity'

Road verges should be used as wildlife corridors to increase biodiversity, says campaign group Nature 2030 in its new ‘Restoring a Green Britain’ report.

The report launch, supported by global charity Plantlife, comes as the new Labour government has set nature recovery as one of the five priorities for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Road verges have particular significance in Britain’s efforts to reverse its biodiversity decline, making up nearly 45 percent of the UK’s total plant diversity and being home to 87 species threatened with extinction.

New research has also revealed that damage to the natural environment is slowing the UK economy, potentially leading to an estimated 12 percent reduction to GDP in the years ahead. This would be a larger hit to the economy than the financial crash or Covid-19 pandemic.

The report outlines the importance of safeguarding the UKs biodiversity, outlining a roadmap for councils to increase biodiversity in their boroughs through methods such as reducing mowing frequency and community engagement.

The group successfully campaigned for a new Clean Air Bill to be included in the Queen’s Speech in 2019 and this year will host the second annual Political Purpose Awards, celebrating UK politicians’ that champion environmental causes.

Plantlife, who’s on the ground research is a central feature of the report, are experts in creating wildflower-rich road verges and green spaces, with their 'Managing Grassland Road Verges - A best practice guide' awarded the 'Best Practice Knowledge Sharing' in 2020 by CIEEM.

Pledging his support for the new report, Chris Packham, broadcaster and activist, said: “With every mow and every cut, we are destroying the essential habitats, food and carbon-capturing environments needed for our country to thrive.

“Councils are at the heart of change in our communities. However, they are facing this battle for biodiversity alone. The report by Nature 2030 gives councils the confidence and support they need to implement necessary change.

“Let’s create communities with wildflowers on every verge, birds in every hedgerow and hedgehogs in every park. Our community spaces can still be practical, accessible and people-friendly whilst boosting biodiversity, and this report shows us how.”

Mark Schofield, Road Verges Advisor, Plantlife said: “Our road verges and green spaces can play an important role in nature’s recovery and deliver benefits for people if we unlock their potential as a network of connective wildlife corridors.

“With over 700 species of wildflowers calling road verges home, they can act as a vital sanctuary. Plantlife is delighted to support the roll out of this timely report from Nature 2030, which will help empower and support communities, local authorities and policymakers.”

Dominic Dyer, Chair of Nature 2030 said: “Biodiversity in Britain is in a state of decline. At Nature 2030, we have been working to target change from the ground up, offering support to those who need it the most.

“Nature 2030 are building a very convincing case for urban rewilding, with our new report effectively communicating the value of increasing biodiversity to the public by engaging local councillors, community groups and inspiring future generations to become urban nature champions.”

Nature 2030 is an international campaign group run and funded by purpose-led communications consultancy Higginson Strategy.

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from Nature 2030. You can read the full report here.