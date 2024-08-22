Plane stupid

We need to reduce flights to tackle the climate crisis, not increase them.

This is widely understood and accepted, with clear consensus that the minority of frequent flyers cutting back on flights is vital to ensuring the UK plays its part in combating the climate crisis and meeting our legally binding net-zero targets.

And yet, the expansion of London City Airport has just been given the go-ahead by the new government, meaning that its annual passenger cap will increase from 6.5 million people to nine million people.

Leadership

The airport has said this will be met by an increase in the number of morning flights from 6am to 9am. This will of course mean even more noise pollution for local residents, and more air pollution for Londoners.

The airport’s claim that this will allow “cleaner, quieter, next generation” aircraft to be used simply doesn’t stack up, as any slight gains in efficiency from newer planes will be more than cancelled out by the increased number of planes in the sky.

A small bright spot in this deeply worrying decision from the new government is that the proposal to extend the airport’s Saturday cut-off time for flights from 12:30pm to 6:30pm was rejected.

This recognised the serious harm that noise pollution causes to people living in the surrounding area.

However, it is extremely disappointing that ministers have failed to reject this application entirely on the basis of the harm it will cause to Londoners, to our climate, and to the UK’s ability to regain a leadership role on tackling action on emissions.

Lungs

The approval flies in the face of widespread opposition from Newham Council, local residents, and London Assembly Members – not to mention anyone who’s concerned about the climate crisis, or the incredibly high levels of inequality afflicting the UK. Even local authorities miles away from London City Airport were opposed to the plans.

The government’s own scientific advisors, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), were among the voices warning that airport expansion is utterly incompatible with getting the UK’s emissions into line with our legally binding targets.

The CCC recommended no increases to the UK’s airport capacity, with their voice backed up by climate action groups including Possible and think-tank the New Economics Foundation (NEF), which warned that an expansion of high-carbon transport used primarily by the wealthiest few is the last thing our capital city needs.