Future health – the global policy dimension

We all want a good life for our children and grandchildren, good educational and economic opportunities, a life free from violence and, of course, good health and wellbeing.

Indeed, opinion surveys clearly indicate that cultures across the world have these shared value priorities.

But now uncertainty prevails. What used to be called climate change is now morphing into a multifaceted, global environmental and social emergency, including the global spread of zoonotic diseases.

Ecosystem

Stable food supplies are compromised as healthy soils are eroded and polluted, and pristine rainforest ecosystems are sacrificed to global demands for meat and minerals.

Good health and wellness for those who come after us is ever more difficult to envisage.

In the early days of the Anthropocene, environmental challenges to health were primarily local – with the spread of disease vectors in contaminated water, and lung damage from soot and sulphur dioxide discharge by factory chimneys. In many places these problems persist, with urban traffic pollution a major additional health problem.

But looking at the global picture, it is the combination of carbon dioxide pollution and ecosystem damage that is now critically undermining people’s health and wellbeing.

Wellbeing

We need to look further and understand how our interference with the planet’s water, carbon and nutrient cycles is damaging global stability.

Rainforests, wetlands, savannahs and coral reefs are connected in a vast web of life, powered by the sun.

Nature’s ‘ecosystem services’ are vital to all our lives. Their monetary value, estimated at some US$145 trillion per year, exceeds the value of the entire global economy. But these sorts of figures are nowhere to be seen in the accounts of governments or companies.

With human impacts now manifested across space and time, we are affecting the wellbeing of future generations on an unprecedented scale.

UN, NGOs and beyond

In recent years, faced with a proliferation of global crises, relations between humans and nature have risen up the global agenda.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, called on world leaders to end a "senseless and suicidal war against nature ... I appeal to leaders in all sectors: lead us out of this mess".

Pope Francis went even further: "We are faced not with two separate crises, one environmental and the other social. … Strategies for a solution demand an integrated approach to combating poverty, restoring dignity to the excluded, and at the same time protecting nature."

There is growing high-level awareness that in a victory in our war against nature we will find ourselves on the losing side. But what are the global responses to this crisis?