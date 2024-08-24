Big oil is griefing young gamers

Camping, crafting, cheesing, griefing - not descriptors of a summer holiday gone horribly wrong.

These are just samples from the specialised language now evolving in the rapidly expanding world of gaming and esports, terms that are usually indecipherable to outsiders.

Camping is where a player holds on to a static position that gives them an advantage; crafting is making a new item by combining others; cheesing describes simple, but dishonourable tactics that are hard to beat; and griefing is where a player demoralises their allies to the point of making them lose.

Disturbing trend

All these, arguably, could apply to a disturbing new trend whereby big oil and other major polluters are targeting the vast, growing market of youth gaming through the sponsorship of esports.

And, if successful and allowed to continue without challenge it brings the climate moment of ‘game-over’ that much closer.

‘E-sportswashing’ echoes the insidious ways that big tobacco used to try and groom younger generations. It is now unmissable with the inaugural Esports World Cup staged by Saudi Arabia taking place precisely when multiple temperature records are broken globally.

New research for Badvertising finds that the emerging, youth-focused global market is being gamed by big polluters using sponsorship to ‘sportswash’ and shape young minds.

This has been explained in the campaign group's latest publication: e-Sportswashing: How big polluters are gaming a new sport sponsorship market.

Dozens of deals

Fossil fuel companies, car manufacturers, the military, and even petrostates are all spending heavily in esports to bolster reputations among younger audiences.

Dozens of significant deals have been struck between the esports industry and high-carbon polluters since 2017.

At the same time regulation is lagging behind the growth and development of esports, leaving young adults vulnerable to misleading messaging from polluting sponsors.

The findings come after UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for “tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising" during a major speech where he accused fossil fuel companies of “distorting the truth, deceiving the public and sowing doubt".

Younger audiences have the most at stake in terms of the worsening climate crisis, and will of course have future leaders and activists among their ranks.

Petro-states target young

The research highlights how states that derive vast amounts of their wealth from fossil fuels, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are spending heavily on esports, sponsoring teams and hosting tournaments.

Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has said on record: “If sport washing is going to increase my GDP by way of one per cent, then I will continue doing sport washing.”