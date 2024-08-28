New chapter for secondhand books

A new book buy-back service called Bookloop by Bookshop.org will allow customers in the UK to exchange pre-owned books for store credit to use on future Bookshop.org purchases for the first time.

Independent booksellers in the UK will now have access to an online circular economy market, with the opportunity to benefit directly from customers spending the credit they receive on new books through Bookshop.org.

The easy-to-use scan and collect-from-home service is powered by Zeercle, which already operates partnerships in France, Germany and on the UK high street through bookselling chain WHSmith.

Commissions

Authors will also benefit from the new initiative. Zeercle will pay a percentage of second hand book sales income to the authors, through an arrangement with the Society of Authors and the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) called 'Bookloop by Bookshop.org for Authors'.

The plan is for accumulated royalties to be distributed initially through a shared author fund, to be reviewed from March of next year. In this way, authors and independent bookshops will benefit from sales of second hand books from launch.

Bookshop.org will continue to carry exclusively new books and Zeercle will sell on any traded titles through online marketplaces that explicitly exclude Amazon-owned and operated websites as part of the new agreement.

Nicole Vanderbilt, managing director of Bookshop.org UK, said: “We are keen to offer the opportunity to our customers to exchange their pre-owned books for credit to use on our website.

"This will still bring a benefit to independent booksellers - boosting sales that will help them gain extra commissions, as well as authors via the arrangement with ALCS and the Society of Authors - while ensuring the second-hand books don’t end up on Amazon.”

Connection

Eric Gagnaire, co-founder and chief executive of Zeercle, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Bookshop.org to launch the Bookloop service in the UK. Our mission is to promote sustainability in the retail industry, and this service aligns perfectly with our goals.

"By giving books a second life, we are not only reducing waste but also fostering a community of readers who value sustainability and support independent bookshops. This initiative is a win-win for both the environment and the local economy.”

Anna Ganley, chief executive of the Society of Authors, said: “It’s great to see the thoughtful way Zeercle and Bookshop.org have brought their win-win approach to the second hand book market.

At a time when authors, like independent bookshops, are under so much pressure through technology and changes in the way books are bought and sold, we’re excited to see how authors will benefit, and hope it will strengthen the connection between authors and bookshops.”

Circular

Amber Harrison, Co-Founder of independent bookshop FOLDE in Dorset, said: "Independent bookshops have led the way in retail when it comes to sustainability, from being more environmentally responsible to reducing waste.

"Closing the loop on getting pre-owned books to new readers while benefiting both bookshops and authors feels extremely positive. It's a really sustainable way of getting books into the hands of more people, without cost being a barrier.”

Sustainability is a key priority for Bookshop.org. It has been offsetting the emissions from its deliveries for some time. The company aquired the B Corp Best for the World status in 2022.

Bookshop.org is now helping independent bookshops to benefit from the fast-growing retail sector of online second hand books, and take part in a broad consumer move into pre-owned consumer goods and the circular economy.

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.