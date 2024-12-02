Free public transport puts Glasgow on track

This caught the eye of Jennifer McCarey, chair of the Glasgow Trades Council, who in turn approached Get Glasgow Moving about starting a new campaign – a coalition of trade unions, environment, student & transport groups – specifically for free public transport.

The aim was to raise the stakes in the run-up to COP26, the UN climate summit Glasgow (initially scheduled for autumn 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic until November 2021). And so “Free Our City” was born.

Manifesto

Our first step was to meet-up at the Unison trade union offices for a Power Mapping & Analysis session – to work out how to shift things within the Scottish political system, where we needed to apply pressure, and what we needed to argue.

We also worked with Jeff Turner, an independent transport consultant, to produce this short report, How much will free buses for Glasgow cost, and what are the benefits?, which was published in March 2020.

Then we all know what happened. We went into lockdown and our Free Our City meetings had to shift online.

But we continued meeting up on Zoom every few weeks to develop the campaign, riding on the ‘Build Back Better’ feeling that we all had at the start of the pandemic.

We commissioned Marcela Terán, who was working with the COP Climate Coalition, to design our logo and identity. And we wrote our own manifesto, building on Jeff’s research and that which Transport for Quality of Life had done previously.

Unions

We made plans for a big online conference to launch the campaign. We had two local speakers and two international: Xavier Dairaine, Director in Urban Communities in Dunkirk, France, who had overseen the roll-out of free public transport there; and Katrin Winter, a citizen of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, who had experienced the benefits of free public transport.

The event was very well attended, with more than 100 people on Zoom and more watching a Facebook live stream. Several local Green politicians joined, including Martin Bartos, then Chair of the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), our regional transport authority.

In March 2021 – in the run-up to the Scottish parliament election in May – we organised another big online event to “Put Free Buses Back on the Agenda”.

The format was a “town hall meeting”, to which we invited representatives from community groups to come and speak about the problems they face with the current transport system, and the difference that free public transport would make to their lives. Elected politicians from the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Labour and the Greens were there to listen.



Representatives from disability groups (DPAC), trade unions, Community Councils and many more took part, which is all archived on our Facebook page if you’re interested.

After the election, the Greens entered into coalition with the SNP, and I will return to that point below.

Capitalise

But first, let’s talk about COP26 – which was an absolute gift for the campaign, as we soon discovered that all delegates were going to be given free public transport passes.

This of course did two things:

1. Showed everyone that such a thing is possible – really mainstreaming the concept of free public transport

2. Made Glaswegians really angry – if they can do it for the delegates, they can do it for us!

We were able to capitalise on all of this, and got loads of media coverage for the campaign.

Inspire

Looking back over the last four years, here are a few of the key wins for our campaign:

Nationally – the Greens entered the SNP Coalition in August 2021, which led to the Free Bus Pass Scheme for under-22sbeing delivered in January 2022, and the Fair Fares Review which was finally delivered in March 2024, although it was unfortunately a total “damp squib”.

Locally – Green Councillors secured £100,000 funding in the city’s February 2022 Budget to commission a Scoping Study for a Free Public Transport Pilot. This was delivered in May 2024.

Internationally – we were delighted to inspire the Fare Free London campaign!

Cheaper

By the time Glasgow City Council’s Scoping Study had been published, we had moved on to launch a new region-wide campaign, specifically to lobby SPT to use its new powers to take the bus network back into public control.

Better Buses for Strathclyde is part of a movement across the UK trying to do the same, with Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region and West Yorkshire leading the way.

The new Labour Government is now working to accelerate this process across the English regions through its new Better Buses Bill.

The fact of the matter is that it is much easier and cheaper to deliver free public transport if you own and run the buses yourselves.

Baton

The cheapest, and most efficient, forms of free public transport have no ticketing at all.

Now that Fare Free London has been set up, it is worth mentioning that, just before the mayoral elections in May, Sadiq Khan pledged that if he won – and if Labour won the general election – he would set up a new publicly owned bus company for London.

If this becomes a reality, it would make it much cheaper to deliver free fares. I think a central plank of the Fare Free London campaign should be to hold him to his pledge!

Whilst we fight to take our buses back into public control, we pass the baton from Glasgow to London in the fight for free fares.

Let’s “Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible!”

This Author

Ellie Harrison is an artist & activist based in Glasgow, Scotland. Harrison's work takes a variety of forms: from installations and performance / events, to lectures, live broadcasts & political campaigns. She is a senior lecturer in contemporary art practice at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and a fellow of the Higher Education Academy.