Climate-proofing potatoes amid climateflation

Chinese scientists are working to "climate change proof" potatoes, preparing for the challenges posed to agriculture by the realities of a warming world.

At the International Potato Centre near Beijing, researchers are growing miniature spuds in conditions mimicking temperatures three degrees above the current annual average for the northern Hubei province.

Three degrees is about where the UN’s latest Emissions Gap report predicts we’ll land by the end of the century if current emissions policies hold. While not the worst-case scenario, it would still mean dramatic changes to the world we know - and potatoes are already feeling the strain.

The researchers are developing heat-resistant varieties, but as the lead scientist points out, farming methods will need to adapt too - whether that’s adjusting planting and harvesting schedules or shifting cultivation to higher, cooler altitudes.

Potatoes are the world’s fourth-largest food crop by volume, after rice, wheat, and maize, and China leads as the largest producer.

Spuds are much higher yielding compared to other staples, requiring less fertilizer and sunlight for similar amounts of calories produced, but they’re particularly vulnerable to heat, heavy rainfall, and waterlogging - all of which climate change is making more common.

Potato prices across Europe have surged, rising 23 per cent in the EU over the past year, as a deadly mix of droughts stunted growth, followed by heavy rains that hampered harvesting, slashing yields. Early estimates suggest the total crop harvested across Europe could be down by as much as nine per cent.

This is climateflation: the term describes the slow, steady rise in prices caused by climate-related supply shocks. It’s not about the headline-grabbing disasters like floods or heatwaves, but the everyday impacts of climate change - like the gradual, persistent increase in the cost of essentials we rely on, such as potatoes.

The political effects of climate change are undoubtedly becoming more apparent. From potatoes to olive oil to butter, the prices of everyday items are increasing due to climateflation, and, as we discussed with reference to the farmers’ protest a fortnight ago, political coalitions are being built in response.

This year, incumbent governments worldwide have been ousted or lost majorities, with voters citing rising living costs - especially food prices - as a top concern, from Japan to India, Britain to the US. Heather Stewart, writing in the Observer this week, raised the same spectre of ongoing political and economic instability.